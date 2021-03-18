NXT TV preview: The early lineup for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Aliyah and Jessi Kamea for the NXT Women’s Tag Titles.

-William Regal announces his plan for Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly.

Powell's POV: The reports of a COVID outbreak at the WWE Performance Center may explain why NXT didn't advertise more matches and segments for next week's show.