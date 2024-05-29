NXT TV preview: The card for Tuesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.
-TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Stevie Turner
-Tony D’Angelo vs. Damon Kemp for the NXT Heritage Cup
-Thea Hail vs. Jazmyn Nyx
-Inside look at Shayna Baszler vs. Lola Vice
