AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s Double Or Noting fallout show

May 29, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-A Casino Gauntlet match for a shot at the AEW World Championship at Forbidden Door

-AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland vs. Killswitch

-IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley vs. Rocky Romero in an eliminator match

-Saraya vs. Mariah May

-TBS Champion Mercedes Mone’s championship celebration

-The debut of “TV Time” with Chris Jericho

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Los Angeles, California at the Kia Forum. The Forbidden Door pay-per-view will be held on Sunday, June 30 in Elmont, New York at UBS Arena. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

