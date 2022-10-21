NXT Halloween Havoc, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and NJPW Strong coverage, WWE live events (reports needed), Butch Miller, Horace Hogan

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT Halloween Havoc will be held on Saturday in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The event is headlined by Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh in a Triple Threat for the NXT Championship. Join John Moore for his live review of Halloween Havoc as the show streams on Peacock beginning either with a pre-show match or the main card at 7CT/8ET. I will be out celebrating my girlfriend’s birthday, so John will be flying solo in the same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live from Toledo, Ohio at Huntington Center. The show includes Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Rampage will be live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The shows includes “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. “Varsity Athletes” Josh Woods and Tony Nese for the AEW Tag Titles and the scissoring trademark. Colin McGuire has the night off, so join me for this week’s live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net Members and Patreon Patrons will hear my same night audio review.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Sunday mornings.

-We are looking reports the WWE live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Dayton, Ohio at Wright State University’s Nutter Center with a “Saturday Night’s Main event” show featuring the following advertised matches: Braun Strowman, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods vs. Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn, Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross, and Liv Morgan vs. Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler in a Triple Threat. The women’s match may change, as it’s a dated listing that refers to the Smackdown Women’s Championship being on the line.

-WWE is in Pikeville, Kentucky at Appalachian Wireless Arena with a “Sunday Stunner” show featuring the following advertised matches:

Birthdays and Notables

-Butch Miller of the Bushwhackers and Sheepherders tag team is 77.

-Horace Hogan (Michael Bollea) is 56.