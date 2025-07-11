WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, AEW All In Texas, NXT Great American Bash, WWE Evolve, and WWE Smackdown coverage, TJ Wilson, Jeff Cobb, Big Swole, Butch Reed

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will be held on Saturday in Atlanta, Georgia, at State Farm Arena. The show will be simulcast on NBC and Peacock on Saturday at 7CT/8ET. SNME features Gunther vs. Goldberg for the World Heavyweight Championship in what is billed as Goldberg’s final match. If the AEW pay-per-view ends in time, I will cover SNME live. If not, Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs. Either way, I will host an audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW All In Texas will air live on pay-per-view on Saturday from Arlington, Texas, at Globe Life Field. The show is headlined by Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship. Join me for my live review starting with the pre-show at 12:30CT/1:30ET or the start of the main card at 2CT/3ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-NXT Great American Bash will be held on Saturday in Atlanta, Georgia, at Center Stage. The show includes Oba Femi vs. Yoshiki Inamura for the NXT Championship. Join John Moore for his live review as the show streams on Peacock at 2CT/3ET. John’s same-day audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Evolution will be held on Sunday in Atlanta, Georgia, at State Farm Arena. The show includes Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship. Join me for my live review as the show streams on Peacock at 6CT/7ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Smackdown will be live tonight from Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena. The show includes the final push for Saturday Night’s Main Event and WWE Evolution. Join me for my live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Birthdays and Notables

-The WWE Performance Center in Orlando opened on July 11, 2013.

-WWE producer TJ Wilson is 45. He wrestled as Tyson Kidd.

-JC Mateo (Jeff Cobb) is 43.

-Big Swole (Aerial Hull) is 36.

-The late Butch Reed (Bruce Reed) died at age 66 on February 5, 2021. His death was attributed to a pair of heart attacks.