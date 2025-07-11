TNA Impact preview: The Slammiversary go-home show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-TNA World Champion Trick Williams and Frankie Kazarian vs. Joe Hendry and Mike Santana

-“The System” Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, JDC, and Alisha Edwards vs. “Order Four” Mustafa Ali, Jason Hotch, John Skyler, and Tasha Steelz

-X Division Champion Moose vs. Sami Callihan in a non-title match

-Dani Luna vs. Tessa Blanchard

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on June 20, 2025, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at UPMC Events Center. TNA Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).