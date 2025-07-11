AEW All In Texas lineup: The latest card for Saturday’s stadium show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW All In Texas event that will be held on Saturday in Arlington, Texas, at Globe Life Field.

-Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page in a Texas Death Match for the AEW World Championship

-Toni Storm vs. TBS Champion Mercedes Mone for the AEW Women’s Championship

-AEW International Champion Kenny Omega vs. AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada for the new AEW Unified Championship

-Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin vs. Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey vs. Nick Wayne and Christian Cage in a three-way for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay vs. “The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson for the Executive Vice President titles or Swerve and Ospreay can’t challenge for the AEW World Championship for one year

-Adam Cole vs. Kyle Fletcher the TNT Championship

-“The Opps” Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Gabe Kidd, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli for the AEW Trios Titles

-Men’s Casino Gauntlet match for a shot at the AEW World Championship (Entrants: Mark Briscoe, MJF, Mistico, Bandido, Brody King, Ricochet)

-Women’s Casino Gauntlet match for a shot at the AEW Women’s Championship (Entrants: Kris Statlander, Megan Bayne)

-(Pre-Show) “FTR” Dak Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “The Outrunners” Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd

-(Pre-Show) Big Boom AJ, Hologram, Kyle O’Reilly, and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Lance Archer, Hechicero, Trent Beretta, and Rocky Romero in an eight-man tag match

Powell’s POV: Briscoe, MJF, Statlander, and Bayne won four-way matches to earn initial entry into the gauntlet matches. AEW pay-per-views are priced at $49.99 and are available on traditional pay-per-view television, Amazon Prime, and other streaming platforms. The show will also be available via Triller.TV internationally. Join me for my live review of the pre-show at 12CT/1ET, or the start of the main card at 2CT/3ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).