Wrestling Revolver “Revolver Roulette” results (7/9): Vetter’s review of Myron Reed vs. Jake Crist vs. Facade vs. Dante Leon in a Street Fight for the Revolver Title, Ace Austin vs. Juni Underwood

Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor

Wrestling Revolver “Revolver Roulette”

Streamed on Triller+

July 9, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio at Montgomery County Fairgrounds

This was an outdoor show, and it was billed that matches were randomly drawn and put together: I’m always skeptical of that. (I did recently watch a Pro Wrestling Supershow, where I now presume all the matches except the main event were random.) I always point out this is Sami Callihan’s promotion, and he always uses a lot of current and former TNA wrestlers. This show was held during a fair — you can see a Ferris Wheel and other carnival rides in the background.

There were perhaps 300 people watching; most of them were in the bleachers and way too far away from the action, which is just weird. It’s daylight as we got underway. (I believe this started at 6 p.m. local time, so hopefully they don’t need lights later.) Bork Torkleson and Jay Street provided commentary. Torkleson contradicted himself almost immediately, saying he was “there backstage earlier when the matches were randomly drawn,” then just two minutes later, he said “wrestlers won’t know who they are facing until they come out of the curtain.” So which one is it?

1. Damian Chambers vs. Dick Myers. Chambers cut a quick heel promo on the city of Dayton. Basic offense early on; I like Chambers, but I’m just not feeling any of the Alpha Sig trio. Myers dropped him throat-first on the top rope and hit a DDT for a nearfall at 6:00. They traded forearm strikes on the ring apron until they both collapsed. Chambers hit a stomp to the head for a nearfall at 9:00, and he switched to a crossface. Myers got a jackknife cover for a nearfall. Chambers dropped him with a discus forearm. He put Myers on his shoulders and slammed him to the mat for the pin. Solid match; I’m not at all convinced they called that one in the ring.

Damian Chambers defeated Dick Myers at 10:48.

2. BDE vs. Rich Swann. YouTube star BDE has surprised with the quality of his matches, and he carried a ‘Golden Ticket’ which is about the size of a notebook; it gives him a future match of his choosing. Swann’s entrance to Lionel Richie’s “All Night Long” might be the longest intro in pro wrestling. BDE hit a springboard crossbody block. They are fairly the same height and look, but BDE is much thinner and scrawnier. Swann hit a stiff kick to the spine. “He’s gotten his mojo back after the Cage of Horrors,” Bork said. BDE hit a Lungblower move to the chin for a nearfall at 5:00. Swann hit a standing neckbreaker and a splash to the mat for a nearfall.

Bork again just said, “We don’t know what’s coming” in future matches. (But he was backstage earlier when the draw happened, right?) They got up and traded slaps to the face. BDE airballed a superkick, but he hit an Oscutter and a Canadian Destroyer for a nearfall at 7:00. Swann avoided a second OsCutter, and he hit a mule kick and a Lethal Injection for a believable nearfall. He missed a frogsplash. BDE got great height on a frogsplash but only got a nearfall. Swann hit some spin kicks, then a second-rope 450 Splash for the pin. That was pretty good.

Rich Swann defeated BDE at 8:54.

* Bork tried to explain his contradictions, saying the lottery earlier in the day was only to determine if they were in a singles match, a three-way, or a tag.

3. Rachel Armstrong and Katie Arquette vs. Jessicka Havok and Killer Kelly (w/Myron Reed). Again, Arquette is billed as the cousin or family member of former WCW World champion David Arquette (my brain hurts just typing that sentence.) Kelly and Arquette opened, and almost immediately, Kelly bit Katie on her butt. Rachel tagged in but put her hands on her own butt to protect it. She hit some armdrags and a dropkick, then a second-rope moonsault for a nearfall at 2:00. Havok got in for the first time, and they flattened the tiny Rachel in the corner. Havok hit some clubbing blows. Kelly hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 4:30. Rachel hit a running neckbreaker on Kelly.

Arquette got a hot tag and hit some blows on each heel, and the commentators noted her family connection to David Arquette. Kelly accidentally splashed onto Havok. The babyfaces hit stereo stunners, then punches in the corner. Kelly applied a chokehold on Arquette, and they rolled to the floor. Meanwhile, Havok caught Armstrong coming off the ropes and hit a sit-out piledriver to pin Rachel. Good action. (And I don’t believe for a second that was called in the ring!)

Killer Kelly and Jessicka Havok defeated Katie Arquette and Rachel Armstrong at 7:50.

4. Derek Dillinger vs. Ama Zanga vs. Dex Royal vs. Josh Crane vs. Bigg Pound vs. Crash Jaxon vs. “Starman” Harley Rock in a scramble match. I listed them in order of appearance. Derek has a wide body; similar body type to Bronson Reed. My first time seeing Ama Zonga, who also has a body type as big, or bigger, than Bronson Reed. I’m a big fan of Dex Royal (think Swerve!); he was injured and out action most of the winter so it’s good to see him back. Not sure if I’ve seen Crane; he’s clearly in his late 30s or 40s and his hair is graying; Bork said he’s a 16-year pro. Bigg Pound always makes me think of a young John Tenta. This is Harley’s debut here; I’ve seen this scrawny 150-pound kid get flattened twice in Chicago’s AAW.

Yeah, we have four guys in this who might be 300 pounds or more. Scrawny Harley tried to pick up each guy but couldn’t lift any. Crane and Dex were suddenly alone in the ring, and they traded good offense. Dex hit a flip dive to the grass, and he got a pop. In the ring, Zanga flattened Dex with a Pounce and a running splash in the corner, then a splash to the mat at 3:00. This guy is BIG. He missed a moonsault! Crane hit a senton that flattened Bigg Pound. We got a “whole lotta dude!” chant as Crash fought Crane. Dillinger hit a sideslam on Crane at 5:00. He hit a Bubba Bomb on Royal for a nearfall. Pound peeled off his shirt to reveal his gut, and he brawled with Dillinger.

Starman tried a crossbody block but just bounced off Pound. Crash dropped Pound with a shoulder tackle. Pound teased a dive, but he stepped onto the apron and dove off the apron onto four guys on the grass. In the ring, Pound beat up Starman. We had a double powerbomb spot out of the corner. Starman hit a top-rope corkscrew dive onto several guys on the grass at 9:00. In the ring, Starman bodyslammed Dillinger! He caught Pound and slammed him, too! He hit a German Suplex on Crash, then a pop-up powerbomb on Dex! Crash caught Starman, slammed him through a door in the corner, and got the pin. Fun scramble.

Crash Jaxon defeated Derek Dillinger, Ama Zanga, Dex Royal, Josh Crane, Bigg Pound, and “Starman” Harley Rock in a scramble match at 10:34.

5. Ace Austin vs. Juni Underwood. I’ve seen Juni on shows across the country this year; he’s young and of similar size to Ace. They opened with some good reversals on the mat. Juni tried choking him with his belt. Ace hit a backbreaker over his knee at 2:30. Bork noted that Juni is a “road warrior” and the sheer number of matches he’s had lately. He tied Ace in the Tree of Woe and hit some dropkicks and got a nearfall at 4:30. Ace hit a clothesline and some kicks and a Russian Leg Sweep and a guillotine leg drop.

Ace nailed a springboard spin kick for a nearfall at 7:00, then a gut-wrench powerbomb for a nearfall. Ace set up for The Fold, but Juni saw it and rolled out of the ring to avoid it. Back in the ring, Juni hit some quick kicks. Juni hit a top-rope doublestomp to the head as Austin was in the ropes, and Juni got a nearfall at 9:00. In a cool move, Ace tied up the legs, spun him, and leaned back for a believable nearfall. Juni stomped on him. Ace hit a spin kick to the head in the corner, then his version of a Frankensteiner. He nailed The Fold (running Blockbuster) for the clean pin. Easily the best match of the show so far; these two really work well together.

Ace Austin defeated Juni Underwood at 11:40.

6. Jimmy Jacobs and KJ Reynolds vs. “Latinos Most Wanted” Sabin Gauge and Koda Hernandez vs. “Alpha Sig” Brent Oakley and KC Jacobs (w/Dick Myers). Always great to see Jimmy Jacobs get back in the ring! I’ve repeatedly noted that Koda has become one of the best in the Midwest. The bell rang but people kept tagging in and out without anyone locking up. Jimmy and Sabin finally opened. Sabin and Reynolds traded mat holds. Koda got in and hit an Exploder Suplex on KC at 3:00. Oakley hit a sliding German Suplex on Koda, then a Swanton Bomb on him. Jimmy and KJ worked over Oakley in their corner.

The LMW guys then worked over Oakley for a few minutes. KC Jacobs finally got a hot tag at 7:00 and hit a Northern Lights Suplex, then a tornado DDT. Alpha Sig got beers, drank them, then hit stereo stunners. KC hit a top-rope elbow drop to the groin/lower stomach. Sabin hit a double Pele Kick and a springboard crossbody block on Alpha Sig. Reynolds hit a dive to the grass. Sabin hit a twisting dive through the ropes onto several guys.

KC Jacobs hit a Trust Fall dive onto everyone at 10:00. In the ring, Koda flipped Gauge onto KC for a nearfall. Jimmy Jacobs hit a spear on Oakley for a believable nearfall. “He almost stole one,” Street said. Jimmy opened a beer and poured it down Oakley’s throat, but that’s like spinach to Brent! Alpha Sig hit a Team X-Factor to pin Jimmy Jacobs. A bit messy but lots of fun with some good dives in there.

Brent Oakley and KC Jacobs defeated Jimmy Jacobs and KJ Reynolds and Koda Hernandez and Sabin Gauge at 12:16.

7. Myron Reed (w/Killer Kelly) vs. Jake Crist vs. Facade vs. Dante Leon in a street fight for the Wrestling Revolver Title. They all went for spin kicks at the bell with none connecting. The challengers all superkicked Myron. Leon dove through the ropes onto two guys on the ground. In the ring, Leon hit a stunner on Crist for a nearfall. Myron tried a move to the floor but someone caught him with a superkick. In the ring, Jake hit a top-rope crossbody block and a standing neckbreaker on Facade. Facade hit a springboard missile dropkick for a nearfall at 4:30.

Myron put Facade’s feet on the ropes and hit a Flatliner. Myron hit a slingshot Blue Thunder Bomb on Dante for a nearfall, and he kept Leon grounded on the mat. Myron hit a Stundog Millionaire. Leon hit his rotating slam. Jake got back in and hit a DVD and a Sliced Bread on Myron, then a fadeaway stunner for a nearfall. Facade hit a springboard stunner and a DVD for a nearfall on Crist at 8:00. Dante hit a Swanton Bomb on Facade for a nearfall. Myron hit a kip-up stunner on Leon for a nearfall, but Facade made the save.

Leon hit a Canadian Destroyer. Jake hit one on Leon! Myron hit one! Facade hit a springboard Canadian Destroyer for a nearfall, but Killer Kelly jumped in for the save! She hit a Canadian Destroyer on Facade! Myron and Facade left the ring and brawled towards the grandstand and by merchandise tables. Facade leapt off the guardrail in the bleachers and hit a flip dive onto two guys on the grass, earning a “holy shit!” chant at 12:30. Back in the ring, Crist caught Facade with a top-rope flying stunner. However, Myron immediately hit a splash off the top rope onto Crist for the pin! That was really entertaining.

Myron Reed defeated Facade, Jake Crist, and Dante Leon in a four-way to retain the Wrestling Revolver Title at 12:57.

* Myron got on the mic and thanked the crowd for coming out. “Thank you… for absolutely nothing. Ohio sucks.”

Final Thoughts: I’ve seen promoter Ian Rotten pull names out of a hat for a truly random match, luck-of-the-draw show at IWA-Mid South years ago. This was not that. Not complaining, just acknowledging that we had matches that pretty much all made sense and were planned out. (If this had been truly random, you could have had some lower-tier guys in the main event, for example. That wasn’t the case.) I just don’t know why you don’t say no matches will be announced in advance, as opposed to pretending the matches were randomly drawn.

A really good four-way main event with some really polished wrestlers that earned best match of the night. Ace-Juni was really good for second. The scramble was fun and was well designed for the scrawny Harley Rock to get some fun hope spots in the final minute before he ultimately lost. Dex Royal is really good, but the Swerve Strickland comparison is pretty spot-on, and I think that could actually hurt him for being too much of a doppelganger; think Mason Ryan being compared to Bastista, or Ryback being compared to Goldberg. Only two new faces for me here (and I’ve probably seen the vet Josh Crane in the past.) The other debut, Ama Zanga, is massive, but I really didn’t see much of him at all as that scramble unfolded.

This is what a family-friendly, outdoor show at a fair should be. Fast-paced matches, almost no break between them, no intermission, and wrapped up in just under two hours, before the sun went down.