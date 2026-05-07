AEW Double or Nothing lineup: The updated card for the annual Memorial Day weekend event

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event that will be held on Sunday, May 24, in Queens, New York, at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage in a New York Street Fight “I Quit” match for the AEW Tag Team Titles (Copeland and Cage can’t team together again if they lose)

-Kazuchika Okada vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW International Championship

-Chris Jericho and four TBA vs. Ricochet, Toa Liona, Bishop Kaun, and two TBA in a Stadium Stampede match

Powell’s POV: Darby Allin challenged MJF on Dynamite to put his hair on the line in exchange for an AEW World Championship match, but MJF did not respond, so the match isn’t official. Likewise, I assume Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin will be on Jericho’s team, but no official announcement was made. AEW pay-per-view events are priced at $49.99 (or $39.99 via HBO Max). Join me for my live review of Double or Nothing. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same-night audio review that will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).