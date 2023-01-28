01/28 McGuire’s AEW Rampage audio review: Hangman Page vs. Wheeler Yuta, AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter vs. Emi Sakura in an eliminator match, Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, and Satnam Singh vs. Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor, and Danhausen, Powerhouse Hobbs in action

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Colin McGuire reviews AEW Rampage: Hangman Page vs. Wheeler Yuta, AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter vs. Emi Sakura in an eliminator match, Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, and Satnam Singh vs. Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor, and Danhausen, Powerhouse Hobbs in action, and more (21:08)…

