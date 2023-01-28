WWE wrestler Madcap Moss and brother who coaches for the Philadelphia Eagles grew up pro wrestling fans

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE wrestler Madcap Moss (a/k/a Mike Rallis) is not the only member of his family with a high profile job. Moss’s brother Nick Rallis is the linebackers coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. “If I went back to 2012, and you asked what career either of those guys would have found themselves in, anyone in that locker room would have told you Nick is obviously going to be a coach one day and Mike is going to be in the WWE one day,” former Minnesota Golden Gophers teammate Brock Vereen told the AP’s Dan Gelston.

Moss said he and his brother both grew up pro wrestling fans. “There’s a lot of kids who were into football,” Moss said. “But we were kind of known as the guys who were into wrestling, too. And we loved it, man. There’s videos of us probably doing some stuff that we shouldn’t have been doing as kids. It wasn’t the safest thing to be doing, having wrestling matches on the bed and performing the moves, usually on Nick. He was the smaller one.” Read the full story at APNews.com.

Powell’s POV: A fun story that includes Moss confirming that his WWE last name was inspired by NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss. Nick’s Eagles will be hosting the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game on Sunday.