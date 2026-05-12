Stephanie Vaquer’s abuser sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

A former boyfriend of Stephanie Vaquer was sentenced to prison on Tuesday. Rogelio Reyes, who wrestled as El Cuatrero, was sentenced to 12 years and eight months in prison after a jury found him guilty of attempted femicide and domestic violence against Vaquer. The Record reports that the two years that Reyes has spent in pre-trial detention will likely be deducted from his sentence.

The Record added that Vaquer’s legal team is unhappy with the length of the sentence, which may lead to an appeal seeking a longer sentence. Vaquer filed a criminal complaint against Reyes in March 2023, which accused him of choking her and throwing her against a wall. A second woman came forward with new allegations regarding Reyes. Read more on the story via Record.com.

Powell’s POV: As if the situation wasn’t ugly enough, several luchadores supported Reyes, who is the son of lucha legend Cien Caras. Rush, Dralistico, Konnan, LA Park, La Hiedra, and others spoke out in his favor. Vaquer was actually criticized in some circles for leaving CMLL for WWE without losing the CMLL World Women’s Championship and World Women’s Tag Team Championship. Oh, the humanity.

Vaquer wrote the following message on her Instagram on March 8, 2026, in support of International Women’s Day: “This Women’s Day, a huge hug to all women, especially those who, like me, spoke up and reported despite fear and threats. He is still free, but I am still alive, and I will keep fighting for the truth and justice until the end.”

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)