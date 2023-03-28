WWE Hall of Fame inductee Rey Mysterio comments on son Dominik Mysterio’s growth as a pro wrestler, his reaction to the Prison Dom character

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Hall of Fame inductee Rey Mysterio was interviewed by WESH.com’s Belal Jaber and was asked about his son Dominik Mysterio’s growth as a pro wrestler. “Incredible, you can only imagine the pride that I feel watching him on TV,” Rey said. “I’m on Smackdown, he’s on Raw, so to just be able to sit home with my wife and view his matches, hear his promos, just witness his growth the last year since we’ve been separated.

“Every now and then I’ll just look at my wife and go, wow, can you believe how much he’s grown and how good he’s getting. I hear the buzz. I see what’s going on, so that makes me extremely proud of his work. It was very hard for him to walk in my footsteps or be in my shadow because of what I’ve created for the past 34 years. It’s beautiful, man. I am truly blessed to be able to see his growth and enjoy watching him.”

Rey was asked about the Prison Dom character. “I cracked up just like I did right now, a genuine laugh,” recalled Rey. “I love how he’s molding into becoming his own man. He’s not holding on to my name anymore, he’s created his own name and his own legacy, and that’s what we eventually want for our own kids to do. But again, I’ve been enjoying so much his evolution within his character whether he’s Prison Dom or the annoying son who wants to get his way every single time.”

Powell’s POV: Rey entering the WWE Hall of Fame on Friday and then wrestling his son for the first time on the biggest stage in pro wrestling is the feel good story of WrestleMania weekend for my money. Rey also spoke about his legacy and how much longer he intends to continue wrestling. It’s a brief yet entertaining video interview that’s worth going out of your way to watch.