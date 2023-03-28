3/28 NXT TV results: Moore’s review of a battle royal for the last spot in the NXT North American Title match at Stand & Deliver, Sol Ruca vs. Ivy Nile vs. Indi Hartwell in a Last Chance qualifier for the NXT Women’s Title match at Stand & Deliver, Grayson Waller responds to Johnny Gargano’s request for an unsanctioned match, Eddy Thorpe debuts

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Taped March 21, 2023 in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired March 28, 2023 on USA Network

[Hour One] Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer…

A bunch of wrestlers were already in the ring. Apollo Crews was the only wrestler to get a televised entrance. North American Champion Wes Lee joined the commentary team for the opening match. The match started when Scrypts did a flip dive on a bunch of wrestlers…

1. Battle Royal for the final spot in the North American Championship match at Stand and Deliver. Quincy Elliot was the first person eliminated. Madness ensued with the usual Battle Royal antics. Dijak eliminated Dante Chen with a big boot. Jinder Mahal eliminated an unnamed developmental wrestler. Nathan Frazer eliminated Damon Kemp. Enofe and Blade dumped Dijak over the top rope, but he skinned the cat. Odyssey Jones eliminated Dijak with a hip attack.

Dijak dragged Jones to ringside under the bottom rope. Dijak tossed Jones into the steel steps. Booker yelled that Dijak is all about giving “Retribution” (get it?). Jinder Mahal eliminated the beaten Jones. Jinder dragged Enofe and Blade to the apron with him. Crews took out Enofe with a dropkick. Someone eliminated Blade. Scrypts eliminated himself after Jinder pulled down the top rope. The show cut to picture-in-picture, where more random eliminations ensued.[c]

Hank Walker almost eliminated Drew Gulak. Charlie Dempsey tossed Walker over the top rope to eliminate both Gulak and Walker. Dabba Kato eliminated Apollo Crews with a body slam. Frazer hit Jinder with a nice springobard moonsault. Axiom eliminated Jinder with a Golden Ratio Superkick. Dempsey, Axiom, and Frazer swarmed Kato and eliminated him. Kato threw a fit at ringside.

Axiom dominated an exchange between he, Dempsey, and Frazer. Dempsey hit Axiom with a nice deadlift German. Frazer hit Dempsey with a slingshot dropkick. Axiom and Dempsey knocked each other out with right hands. Axiom used a quick baseball slide to eliminate Dempsey. Frazer and Axiom shared a respectful handshake which lead to fast counters from both men.

Frazer got a moment of respite after nailing Axiom with a version of Axiom’s moonsault DDT (reverse DDT). Frazer rallied with right hands. Axiom gained control with a kick and Knee Plus. Both men took each other out with Stereo Golden Ratio Superkicks. Axiom recovered quickly. Axiom put Frazer in a headlock, which Frazer escaped by hyperextending the arm. Axiom blocked Frazer from executing Seth Rollins’s Falcon Arrow combo (Rollins is his trainer).

Frazer nailed Axiom with a superkick. Axiom tossed Frazer over the top of the rope but he skinned the cat. Axiom dropkicked Frazer which actually sent Frazer back in the ring via momentum. Axiom dumped Frazer over the top rope for the victory.

Axiom eliminated Nathan Frazer to win the battle royal in 14:31 to earn the final spot in the North American Championship Match at Stand and Deliver.

Wes Lee, Dragon Lee, Ilja Dragunov, and JD McDonagh joined Axiom in the ring as a final face off for Stand and Deliver. Ilja and JD had to be held back by referees…

The show cut to Kit Wilson and Elton Prince who previewed the NXT North American Championship match at Stand and Deliver. Prince predicted JD McDonagh to win. Wilson predicted Dragon Lee to win as a wild card. Prince called Wilson a kitty and said that he likes danger. Prince then said “we love you!!!”…

John’s Thoughts: At first it looked like it was going to be one of those pointless television battle royals where it’s just a bunch of bodies crashing into each other. Once all the developmental cannon fodder were eliminated, the match really picked up. It was so intense that it was tough to cover by the end. HBK seemingly went with his NXT UK reliables, from his time as booker there, and they really came through with Dempsey, Axiom, and Frazer. Axiom going over made sense since he was the one who’s story revolved around this match. It’s cool that he gets a spot at Stand and Deliver too because he does add that Bryan Danielson element to the match (for years he’s been compared to Danielson, and it’s easy to see why when you see him wrestle)

Thea Hail and Andre Chase were psyching up Tyler Bate for his match against Von Wagner. Duke Hudson was out of it and rolling his eyes in the background…[c]

Josh Briggs, Books Jensen, Fallon Henley, and Kiana James were backstage. James said she “felt horrible… that Briggs and Jensen aren’t at Stand and Deliver”. Kiana talked about how she managed to get Briggs and Jensen in a qualifying match to get into the Tag Title Match at Stand and Deliver. Henley was furious that Kiana didn’t tell Jensen about “Sebastian”. Henley was about to tell Jensen about James’s presumed side bae, but Briggs cut her off because he really liked getting a chance to wrestle for the tag titles and didn’t want Henley to ruin it…

Entrances for the next match took place. Tyler Bate came out to Chase University’s theme. Duke Hudson was looking despondent. Speaking of which, Robert Stone also looked despondent…

2. Tyler Bate (w/Thea Hail, Andre Chase, Duke Hudson) vs. Von Wagner (w/Robert Stone). Wagner hit Bate with a Military Press Slam and running punt to the gut. Bate fought out of a butterfly stretch. Wagner hit Bate with a clothesline for a two count. Wagner hit Bate with a corner splash. Bate dodged a Stinger Splash from Wagner. Bate rallied back with European Uppercuts.

Wagner tossed Bate into the corner but Bate used his feet to escape. Bate hit Wagner with a diving uppercut, rebound lariat, and Bop and Bang. Stone tripped Bate for the distraction. Thea Hail beat up Stone with boots and a Thesz Press. Wagner gave Bate an Irish Whip, but Bate used his momentum to flip dive on Stone. Bate gave Hudson a high five, who gave him a half assed high five of his own. Bate gave Wagner a rebound lariat. Bate defeated Wagner after hitting Bate with a Spiral Tap.

Tyler Bate defeated Von Wagner via pinfall in 4:02.

Hail, Hudson, and Chase were doing the Chase U hand sign. Hudson continued to look out of it. The Schism appeared onn the big screen. They were at “Chase U” Out of nowhere, the students were all wearing The Schism masks. The Schism members took turns talking about how they are going to corrupt Chase U…

Roxanne Perez was looking for Shawn Michaels backstage. Vic Joseph wondered “what is she here?”…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A quick and fun midcard match. I’m still a bit iffy on Tyler Bate’s whole Zen thing, but somehow it meshes well with Chase U. Chase University may be the biggest success story of NXT 2.0 in terms of the cheesy comedy act getting over huge. Interesting enough, they have deep layers of character development, and it works. Duke Hudson in particular is doing a great job with his character work ever since he joined the stable and is doing awesome acting with his despondent routine. The post match Schism stuff was actually good. It added to the quick story they put together last week, and the match feels meaningful because there are stakes that a fan favorite act could be destoried.

Roxanne Perez entered the office of HBK Shawn Michaels. Perez said that the doctors have cleared her to return to action. Shawn apprehensively said that was good. Perez said the diagnosis was a combination of exhaustion and anxiety. She said the only thing on her mind is the Championship and Stand and Deliver. Shawn said he’s happy to hear the diagnosis, but he doesn’t think defending her title is good for her health.

HBK strongly recommended that Perez drop the title, get a few matches under her belt, and challenge for the title later. Perez said she has had anxiety troubles all her life. She said she’s been overwhelmed with emotions since becoming champion. HBK said that’s exactly why. HBK said that she’s only 21 and she’ll definitely be at the top again soon. Perez brought up how HBK never thought of deferring things during his career. She said she understands that anxiety is crippling, but she can’t run away from it. She said she has to face it head on.

She begged Perez for a chance to defend the title she never lost. She said she wants to be an example to others that suffer from anxiety. Shawn told Perez that she’s in the title match at Stand and Deliver as long as she can provide him with medical reports leading up to the event. Shawn said he’s afraid, but he thinks Perez can get through this…

John’s Thoughts: That was the best character work that Roxanne Perez have ever done in her young career. She didn’t look nervous this time delivering lines. It helps that it was a cinematic-ish pre-tape, but that’s not a bad thing. It was odd that Shawn Michaels decided to try to recreate his pass-out-in-the-ring story to get to the Women’s title match, but it was all worth it to get this segment. HBK also continues to shine now that he’s back to playing an on-air character. The guy is so talented and pathos and you can really see why he focuses on melodrama. It’s always a treat to see Serious-HBK as opposed to Quirky Uncle HBK when he goofs off with DX.

Valentina Feroz made her entrance with new ring gear. A replay aired of Sol Ruca defeating Elektra Lopez after Feroz took her brass knuckles away…

3. Elektra Lopez vs. Valentina Feroz. Lopez hit Feroz with a headbutt and tossed Feroz into the corner. Feroz came back with right hands. Lopez hit Feroz with a leg sweep takedown. Lopez locked Feroz in an extended heel hook. Feroz dodged an elbow dorp and hit Lopez with a shotgun dropkick. Feroz hit Lopez with a few Judo hip tosses and a toss for a two count. Lopez blocked a crossbody and hit Feroz with a sitout Baldo Bomb for the win.

Elektra Lopez defeated Valentina Feroz via pinfall for 2:04.

An Eddy Thorpe (a.k.a. Karl “The BFD” Fredericks) vignette aired that focused on his Native American heritage and DJ Background. He’ll be debuting after the break…[c]

Eddie Thorpe had a cool entrance. His ring gear had cowboy tassles…

4. Eddy Thorpe vs. Myles Borne. Borne and Thorpe had a collar and elbow exchange. Borne took down Torpe with a shoulder tackle. Thorpe came back with a crossbody. Borne returned fire with a dropkick. Borne rallied with right hands. Borne got a two count after a Belly to Belly. Thorpe took down Borne with a dropkick to the shin and a Pele Kick. Thorpe hit Borne with a Yakuza Kick and toss. Thorpe got a two count. Both men traded strikes. Thorpe hit Borne with a Saito Suplex and twisting neckbreaker for the win.

Eddy Thorpe defeated Myles Borne via pinfall in 3:04.

John’s Thoughts: It’s cool to see Eddy in WWE. I’ve been following his career since his time in All Pro Wrestling in Daly City. He’s great in the ring, but he was a bit bland as a character (he didn’t stand out in the same promotion that had Cody Rhodes, Brian Cage, Rich Swann, Swerve Scott, and even Luster the Legend). He’s come a long way in terms of changing his look and I think he has an amazing look now. Looking forward to seeing him mix it up with some of the more experienced veterans in NXT.

The show cut back to Pretty Deadly who were previewing the Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller match at Stand and Deliver. Wilson said the only way he’d fight in an unsanctioned match is if it was to defend Prince’s honor. Both men shared a sensual hand hold…

Sol Ruca made her entrance…[c]