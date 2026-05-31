WWE Clash in Italy results: Powell’s review of Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu in Tribal Combat for the World Hvt. Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther for the WWE Championship, Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Clash in Italy

May 31, 2026, in Turin, Italy, at the Inalpi Arena

Streamed live on ESPN Unlimited, Netflix internationally, first hour simulcast on ESPN

Michael Cole opened the show with a geography lesson regarding the location of the host city. Pre-taped shots aired of World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu, Sol Ruca, Women’s U.S. Champion Becky Lynch, WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, Jade Cargill, Oba Femi, and Brock Lesnar… A Clash in Italy video package aired…

Pyro shot off on the stage while Cole said there were over 12,000 fans expected for the sold-out show…

Gunther made his entrance while Corey Graves joined Cole on commentary. Graves noted that he called the AAA event the night before. The Italian broadcast team checked in from the desk next to Cole and Graves. WWE Champion Cody Rhodes made his entrance wearing an American Nightmare helmet. The fans sang Cody’s song…

1. Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther for the WWE Championship. Ring announcer Alicia Taylor delivered in-ring introductions for the championship match. The fans sang Cody’s name before the bell rang to start the match. A loud “Let’s go, Gunther” chant broke out, and then fans went back to singing Cody’s name.

Cody connected with an uppercut from the mat. Cody went for a springboard move that Gunther cut off with a big chop. Gunther threw another chop at Cody before covering him for an early two count. Gunther went for a sleeper, but Cody took him down with an armdrag to avoid it, only to have Gunther drop him with a big boot.

Cody came back with a powerslam. Cody threw jabs at Gunther before hitting him with a Bionic Elbow. Cody followed up with a Pedigree for a near fall. Cody went up top and had to dive over a charging Gunther, who turned around and hit him with a shotgun dropkick. Gunther powerbombed Cody for a near fall.

Gunther went for a top rope move, but Cody put his knees up. Cody hit a Disaster Kick and followed up with CrossRhodes for a near fall. Cody went up top for a Cody Cutter, but Gunther caught him in a sleeper hold and took him to the mat.

Cody stood up and fell back to break the hold, but Gunther immediately reapplied it. Gunther released the hold and threw elbow strikes at Cody before locking in the sleeper again. There were loud “Cody” chants before he got his foot on the bottom rope to break the hold.

Cody and Gunther traded strikes in the middle of the ring. Gunther threw a big clothesline. Cody came back with two clotheslines of his own, and then Gunther fired back with another that took Cody off his feet. Moments later, Cody regrouped and hit a Cody Cutter and a clothesline. Cody hit CrossRhodes and covered Gunther for a three count despite Gunther’s foot being under the bottom rope.

Cody Rhodes defeated Gunther in 11:35 to retain the WWE Championship.

Gunther protested. Some fans booed as Cody celebrated his win. The replay showed Gunther’s foot was not only under the bottom rope, but his foot actually hit the bottom rope during the count. Cole said the referee’s decision is final.

Powell’s POV: A good match with a finish that creates the need for a rematch. The production team did a nice job of showing the pin from an angle that didn’t make the finish obvious, even though I suspect Gunther was going to do something involving the ropes due to the way he positioned himself after taking CrossRhodes. I thought he was going to put his foot over the bottom rope to break the count, but it turned out to be the finish. It was fun while it lasted. My concern going in was that the event had an A-show lineup of matches that could conclude with B-show finishes. I get why they went with this finish, but I hope there will be more satisfying finishes throughout the night.

LA Knight, Montez Ford, and the Judgment Day’s Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Roxanne Perez were shown sitting with the fans…

A split-screen shot showed WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley and Jade Cargill. Cole said their match was up next, and then they cut to the first commercial break 25 minutes into the show… [C] Oba Femi was shown backstage… A video package set up the WWE Women’s Championship match…

Jade Cargill made her entrance without B-Fab and Michin. Rhea Ripley’s entrance followed…

2. Rhea Ripley vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship. Alicia Taylor delivered in-ring introductions for the championship match. Jade had good heat, and there was a loud “Let’s go, Mami” chant during the opening minute. Jade body slammed Ripley and then did push-ups until Ripley slapped her. Ripley sent Jade to the floor and then dropkicked her through the ropes.

Ripley went for a suicide dive that Jade stuffed. Jade dumped Ripley on the apron. Jade picked up Ripley and tossed her at the ropes, and then hit her with a knee strike from the floor. Jade rolled in the ring for a moment to break the referee’s count and then performed a fallaway slam on the floor before tossing Ripley back inside the ring.