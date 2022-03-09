AEW Dynamite in Estero (reports needed), AEW Rampage and Dynamite poll results, Nikita Koloff, Rick Steiner, Tiger Ali Singh, Melina

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Estero, Florida at Hertz Arena. The show includes Sammy Guevara vs. Scorpio Sky for the TNT Championship and the fallout from Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Join Jake for this week’s live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio reviews will be available for Dot Net Members later tonight.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW event in Estero, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Birmingham, Alabama. If you are attending one of these shows or going to another upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite finished with B as the majority grade with 44 percent of the vote. A finished second with 26 percent. I gave the show a B+ grade.

-Friday’s AEW Rampage finished with a B grade 45 percent of our post show voters. A finished second with 38 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Nikita Koloff (Scott Simpson) is 63.

-Rick Steiner (Robert Rechsteiner) is 61. His son Bronson Rechsteiner was recently announced as a member of the latest class at the WWE Performance Center.

-Tiger Ali Singh (Gurjit Singh Hans) is 51.

-Melina Perez is 43.