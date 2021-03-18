AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s live show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Darby Allin vs. John Silver for the TNT Championship.

-AEW Champion Kenny Omega vs. Matt Sydal in an eliminator match.

-Nyla Rose vs. Tay Conti.

-Shawn Spears, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler vs. Dante Martin, Brian Pillman, and Griff Garrison.

Powell’s POV: If Sydal beats Omega, he will earn a future AEW Championship match. Allin issued an open challenge to any member of The Dark Order, which led to the group choosing Silver. Wednesday’s episode will be live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of Dynamite every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio reviews after each episode.