WrestleMania pre-sale password

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The WrestleMania pre-sale is underway. WWE lists WWEVIP as one of the pre-sale passwords that can be used via Ticketmaster.com. The pre-sale lasts until 11:59 ET tonight, and the general sale will be held on Friday. WrestleMania will be held April 10-11 in Tampa, Florida at Raymond James Stadium.

Powell’s POV: WWE is selling roughly 25,000 tickets for each night. They are taking a socially distanced approach and are reportedly requiring attendees to wear masks.