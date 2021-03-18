What's happening...

WrestleMania pre-sale password

March 18, 2021

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The WrestleMania pre-sale is underway. WWE lists WWEVIP as one of the pre-sale passwords that can be used via Ticketmaster.com. The pre-sale lasts until 11:59 ET tonight, and the general sale will be held on Friday. WrestleMania will be held April 10-11 in Tampa, Florida at Raymond James Stadium.

Powell’s POV: WWE is selling roughly 25,000 tickets for each night. They are taking a socially distanced approach and are reportedly requiring attendees to wear masks.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.