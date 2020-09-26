NJPW G1 Climax tournament lineup for Sunday morning’s A-Block matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Sunday morning’s NJPW G1 Climax tournament event in Hyogo, Japan at Kobe World Hall.

-Yota Tsuji vs. Gabriel Kidd.

-Yujiro Takahashi vs. Taichi in an A-Block tournament match.

-Jeff Cobb vs. Minoru Suzuki in an A-Block tournament match.

-Kota Ibushi vs. Tomohiro Ishii in an A-Block tournament match.

-Will Ospreay vs. Shingo Takagi in an A-Block tournament match.

-Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White in an A-Block tournament match.

Powell’s POV: The tournament shows stream live on the New Japan World streaming service with Japanese commentary. This show is slated to begin early Sunday morning at 2CT/3ET.

The scoring for the round robin tournament is two points for a victory, one point for a draw, and no points for a loss.

The current A-Block point leaders are Will Ospreay, Taichi, and Jay White with four points, Kota Ibushi, Kazuchika Okada, Minoru Suzuki, and Jeff Cobb with two points, and Shingo Takagi, Yujiro Takahashi, and Tomohiro Ishii with no points.

The current B-Block point leaders are Tetsuya Naito, Toru Yano, and Juice Robinson with four points, Zack Sabre Jr., Kenta, Evil, Hirooki Goto with two points, and Sanada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Yoshi-Hashi with no points.