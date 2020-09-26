WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight viewership for the Clash of Champions go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 2.032 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was essentially the same as the 2.037 final number from last week (last week’s overnight number was 1.954 million viewers). Friday’s first hour delivered 2.050 million viewers, and the second hour produced 2.014 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown led Fox to a first place finish in the adults 18-34 demographic in the men 18-49 demo in Friday’s cable ratings. The final numbers will be available on Monday.



