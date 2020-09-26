09/26 Best of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell: Rich Bocchini on MLW, working with Tony Schiavone, his WWE run under Michael Cole, being produced by Vince McMahon, and more

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, Prowrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Best of The Boom features Rich Bocchini joining Jason Powell in this January 30, 2019 discussion on MLW, working with Tony Schiavone, his WWE run under Michael Cole, being produced by Vince McMahon, his trial by fire in NXT, and more…

Click here to stream or download the Best of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell and guest Rich Bocchini.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Ring of Honor's PJ Black discussing the ROH Pure Title tournament beginning on ROH Wrestling TV this weekend, ROH's COVID-19 safety precautions, his run in WWE as Justin Gabriel with The Nexus, wrestling as The Bunny, and more...