WWE Raw results (4/29): Powell’s live review of the WWE Draft night two, Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed for the Intercontinental Title, appearances by Women’s World Champion Becky Lynch and U.S. Champion Logan Paul

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,614)

Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center

Aired live April 29, 2024 on USA Network

[Hour One] Raw opened with a shot of U.S. Champion Logan Paul arriving in a sports car in the venue’s parking lot. Paul was greeted by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. “Judgment Day” members Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh greeted Paul and Mahomes and an unnamed man. They were all friendly and headed toward the building together…

Powell’s POV: For some reason, I assumed that Jackson Mahomes was the Logan Paul guy in his family. Anyway, it’s a big get to have Patrick Mahomes appear on Raw.

Michael Cole and Pat McAfee spoke at ringside and spoke about the draft while the night one picks were shown in a graphic. Cole ran through the rules of the draft and there were shots from the Raw and Smackdown war rooms, as well as of the NXT talent watching from the WWE Performance Center. A graphic showed the wrestlers eligible to be drafted one night two…

WWE Women’s World Champion Becky Lynch was introduced by ring announcer Samantha Irvin. Lynch made her entrance for an in-ring promo. Lynch delivered a brief promo about winning the championship and paused for the obligatory “you deserve it” chant.

Liv Morgan made her entrance and joined Lynch in the ring. Morgan said Lynch owes her one because she took out Rhea Ripley. Morgan spoke about her revenge tour and said she won’t stop until she gets everything she wants. Lynch conceded that she wouldn’t be champion if it wasn’t for what Morgan did to Ripley, then added that Morgan would be champion if it wasn’t for what she did to Morgan.

Nia Jax made her entrance while Cole quickly noted that she had been drafted to Smackdown. Cole added that the rosters don’t lock until next Monday. Jax told the fans that they were lucky she showed up. Jax teased shaking hands with a group of younger fans and then pulled her hand away. Funny.

Jax boasted that she was drafted to “the superior show Smackdown and said that’s why she was wearing blue gear. Jax climbed onto the ring apron and said it’s her last night on Raw, which drew cheers. Jax said that if she’s leaving, she would take Lynch or Morgan with her. Morgan dropkicked Jax off the apron. Morgan said that if Jax was going to issue a challenge, then she accepts…

Footage aired from earlier in the day of Jey Uso arriving at the building…

Stephanie McMahon was shown backstage with another woman whose named was not mentioned. Cole said Steph would kick off night two of the draft and then the show went to commercial… [C]

A shot aired of Sami Zayn arriving at the building earlier in the day, and then a separate shot aired of Bronson Reed walking backstage…

Stephanie McMahon was introduced by Irvin. Steph walked onto the stage and stood behind the podium. Steph played to the locals and then welcomed everyone to night two of the draft. Stephanie announced the following draft picks:

Round One

“Imperium” Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser to Raw

Jade Cargill to Smackdown

“Damage CTRL” Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane to Raw

Kevin Owens to Smackdown

McAfee said Raw smartly drafted six wrestlers while Smackdown only took two wrestlers.

Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser made their entrance and then Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods followed…

1. Gunther (w/Ludwig Kaiser) vs. Xavier Woods (w/Kofi Kingston). Cole said the King and Queen of the Ring matches will start next week and the tournament will conclude at the PLE in Saudi Arabia. Woods hit Gunther with a forearm and then pulled the top rope down when Gunther charged, which sent Gunther to ringside. Woods tried to kick Gunther through the ropes, but Gunther moved. Gunther blasted Woods with a chop on the floor. [C]

A graphic at the bottom of the screen recapped Friday’s draft picks and the list of available wrestlers. Gunther blasted Woods with a chop, which led McAfee to chant, “New Day Chops.” Woods rolled to the apron after taking another chop. When he tried to return, Gunther shoved him and Woods’ right leg got caught in the ropes. Gunther kicked Woods’ knee three times and then went to the floor and hit Woods again. [C]

Gunther continued to target the bad knee. Gunther went for a top rope splash, but Woods put his knees up. Woods limped before throwing a superkick that Gunther stuffed. Gunther put Woods in a half crab. Woods nearly reached the ropes, but Gunther pulled him to the middle of the ring. Kingston got a towel and wanted to throw it in, but Woods pleaded with him. Kingston tossed the towel into the crowd and then banged on the mat in support of Woods. Gunther transitioned into an STF and got the submission win…

Gunther defeated Xavier Woods in 16:30.

Powell’s POV: This felt like it went longer than it needed to. At the same time, the story of the match was Gunther ruthlessly attacking the knee of Woods.

Jey Uso was interviewed by Cathy Kelley in a backstage area. Logan Paul’s name came up. Jey said he was happy they signed a Paul brother, but he wishes it was the one with the winning record… [C]

Powell’s POV: I guess Jey was referring to Logan’s boxing record? He actually has a strong won-loss record in WWE matches.

Cole and McAfee spoke at ringside while still shots aired of Patrick Mahomes. They told the story of Chiefs’ player Trey Smith showing his replica WWE title belt to a young fan, which helped calm the boy down after the shootings that took place at the Super Bowl parade. Highlights aired from prior to the show of the young fan, Paul Contreras and Trey Filter, who tackled the shooters, and others. They all took part in an in-ring moment held right before Raw…

Logan Paul and his buddy were introduced and they went to the draft podium. The crowd chanted CM Punk’s name. Paul’s buddy clapped and then Paul said he had Punk’s number. Paul had Irvin introduce Patrick Mahomes, who was in the front row. Paul and his buddy announced the following picks…

Round Two

CM Punk to Raw

“The Pride” Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, and B-Fab to Smackdown

Braun Strowman to Raw

Tiffany Stratton to Smackdown

Cole pointed out that Drew McIntyre would not be pleased that Punk was drafted ahead of him. Paul and his buddy walked to ringside while Paul complained about Jey Uso badmouthing him. Paul called a fan stupid and told him that the truth was that Damian Priest would beat Jey. Paul said Jey made a mistake when he left The Bloodline because he can’t win a championship on his own.

Jey Uso made his entrance and joined Paul inside the ring. Jey played to the crowd and teased shutting Paul’s mouth. Paul said Jey couldn’t out-Yeet him because he’s been doing it since 2017. Paul said Jey isn’t good on his own and that’s why he was kicked out of The Bloodline. Paul said he’s tight with his bloodline.

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh walked to the ring without entrance music and entered the ring. Paul taunted Jey about being alone. Jey threw punches at Balor and McDonagh, but the numbers game got the better of him. Paul went to ringside.

Patrick Mahomes gave his Super Bowl rings to Paul, who put them on and then entered the ring. Paul tried to hit Jey with the rings, but Jey moved and McDonagh was taken out by the punch. Paul and Balor got the better of Jey briefly.

[Hour Two] Braun Strowman made his entrance (he has hair again). Strowman chokeslammed Balor while Paul headed to ringside. Strowman followed Paul to the floor and went after him, but Paul ran away. Strowman turned and looked at Mahomes. Jey pulled Strowman back…

Powell’s POV: Insert the ESPN SportsCenter music here. I never thought I’d see a wrestler use three Super Bowl rings for a punch. Then again, I’m a Minnesota Vikings fan, so what would I know about Super Bowl rings?

Backstage, Chad Gable told R-Truth he drives a hard bargain, but he would not regret it. They shook hands on a deal. The Miz arrived and questioned the deal. Truth spoke about how they could be drafted by the Chiefs. After Truth left, Gable said Truth was quite the negotiator. Gable turned to leave and was blasted by a Sami Zayn kick. Zayn put his Intercontinental Title over his shoulder and walked away…

An ad for Friday’s Smackdown listed Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles meeting face-to-face, and the first-ever RKO Show… [C] A Make-A-Wish video aired…

Booker T was interviewed by Cathy Kelley outside the Raw war room. Booker said Jade Cargill being drafted was a game changer and also touted CM Punk being drafted to Raw. Drew McIntyre was standing behind Booker and said, “Tell me you didn’t just say that.” McIntyre spoke about winning the title at WrestleMania. Booker asked if he meant the same title he didn’t have around his waist. McIntyre said he knows how Booker really feels about Punk and then told Booker that he’s changed…

Entrances for the Intercontinental Title match took place…

2. Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed for the Intercontinental Title. Cole said that if Reed wins the title, he would remain on Raw while Zayn would take his place in the draft pool. Reed had Zayn down heading into an early break. [C]

Zayn put Reed down with a clothesline. Zayn went for a move from the second rope, but Reed caught him and put him down with a uranage slam for a two count. Reed followed up with a Buckle Bomb and a sit-out powerbomb for a near fall.

Reed sent Zayn to ringside and then went to the apron and hit him with a shoulder block. Reed threw Zayn back inside the ring. Zayn hit him with a Helluva Kick. Before Zayn could go for the pin, Chad Gable attacked from behind for the DQ finish.

Sami Zayn defeated Bronson Reed by DQ in 7:50.

Gable put Zayn in the ankle lock while Cole said Zayn is obsessed with winning the Intercontinental Championship. Gable released the hold and then Reed hit Zayn with a Tsunami splash. Gable picked up the title belt and posed over Zayn. Reed grabbed Gable and gave him a Death Valley Driver. Reed stood over Zayn and held up the title belt…

Powell’s POV: I smell a Triple Threat coming soon. The match was entertaining and the cheap finish helps explain why this match didn’t get a bigger buildup. By the way, I missed it earlier, but Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio walked out of the same dressing room moments apart in the background while Jey Uso was being interviewed. While Mami’s away, Dom Dom will play?

Cole spoke about dreams coming true in the WWE Draft. Footage aired of Kiana James being drafted to Raw and being applauded by the other NXT wrestlers at the WWE Performance Center…

A sponsored clip aired from The Fall Guy movie and a stunt man named Logan Holladay setting a new record for a car rolling 8.5 times during one of the stunts… [C]

“The APA” Ron Simmons and JBL were introduced and they announced the following third-round picks:

Round Three

“LWO” Rey Mysterio, Carlito, Dragon Lee, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde and Zelina Vega to Raw

“Legado del Fantasma” Santos Escobar, Angel, Berto, and Elektra Lopez to Smackdown

Drew McIntyre to Raw

Shinsuke Nakamura to Smackdown

Powell’s POV: The broadcast team made a point of saying that Carlito was included with the LWO pick despite the fact that he turned on the rest of the group on Friday. You had to know McIntyre was going to stay on Raw once CM Punk was drafted to Raw earlier.

Drew McIntyre came out and took issue with being drafted in the third round. He asked if APA had everyone drinking since Friday. A small “CM Punk” chant broke out. McIntyre said Punk is now a corporate ass-kisser. McIntyre congratulated Punk for hurting him. McIntyre showed his elbow brace and said he suffered a fractured elbow when Punk tripped him at WrestleMania. McIntyre boasted that he taped it up and continues to work like a real man.

CM Punk’s entrance music played. Punk was in a luxury box. “I’m not sitting at home, Drew,” Punk said. “I’m right here, you little bitch.” McIntyre ran backstage. Simmons delivered his DAMN line…

Maxxine Durpri spoke with Akira Tozawa and Otis excitedly about eliminating two opponents from last week’s battle royal. Chad Gable showed up and asked her where her title was. He asked if they celebrate mediocrity now. Gable told Tozawa he better not do his dance, then told Otis and Tozawa to go win him a championship. Ivy Nile showed up after Gable left and told Dupri to get warmed up for her match… [C]

Bron Breakker was interviewed by Cathy Kelley. Breakker said he thinks Adam Pearce knows he’s the best possible pick for Raw, so he’s there to take the place over. Sheamus interrupted and Breakker took offense. Sheamus said he was a big fan. Drew McIntyre stormed by them, which distracted Sheamus…

3. Candice LeRae (w/Indi Hartwell) vs. Maxxine Dupri (w/Ivy Nile). LeRae’s entrance was not televised. Dupri performed an early fisherman’s suplex and then kipped up. Durpi did her reverse Caterpillar and played to the crowd. Durpi caught LeRae in an ankle lock. Hartwell ran Nile into the ring post, which distracted Dupri long enough for LeRae to escape the hold. LeRae hit the Wicked Stepmother and scored the pin.

Candice LeRae beat Maxxine Dupri in 1:45.

LeRae sold her ankle afterward. Hartwell was shown carrying her…

The broadcast team set up footage from Smackdown of Carlito’s turn on the LWO…

Kelley interviewed “The LWO” Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, and Zelina Vega. Del Toro had his arm in a sling from a recent surgery. Rey said he doesn’t know why Carlito did what he did, but they have unfinished business.

Dominik Mysterio showed up sporting a cheesy mustache and told his father that Judgment Day runs Raw. Rey asked Dom how he runs Raw when he has yet to be drafted. Rey called Dom “Dirty Sanchez” while asking what was on his lip. Dom said Rey was lucky that he wasn’t medically cleared and then stormed away… [C]

Cole hyped the WWE Backlash France Kickoff event for Friday at 9CT/10ET on Peacock and social media platforms…

Drew McIntyre was shown searching the luxury boxes for CM Punk. McIntyre found the fox that Punk was in. Punk left behind an autographed photo…

CM Punk’s entrance music played and he made his entrance without a brace on his arm while McIntyre watched from the box. Punk said he loves Kansas City and the people who inhabit it, so he didn’t want to waste their time. Punk said he wanted to do his thing in less time than McIntyre was world champion. Punk told McAfee to time him.

Punk sat down crosslegged in the middle of the ring. Punk said McIntyre prayed for him to get hurt, so he thinks it’s good that he injured McIntyre. Punk said McIntyre is only good for Tweeting and that’s why he was drafted before McIntyre. Punk said he’s not out for revenge, but McIntyre has given him purpose.

Punk said he was drafted before McIntyre due to simple wrestling economics (come on, do Brandon Thurston a solid). Punk said he’s the best in the world in the ring, on the mic, and even on commentary. Punk said no offense to McAfee and Cole.

“Losers hope things happen,” Punk said. “Losers pray for things to happen. Winners make it happen.” Punk said that once he’s medically cleared, he will make McIntyre’s life a miserable hell. Punk’s music played. McAfee said he did it in two minutes. Cole said Punk is already making McIntyre’s life a miserable hell. Cole noted that Punk had turned his back on McIntyre in “the ultimate sign of disrespect.”

Alundra Blayze and Teddy Long were introduced for the next round of picks. Punk walked up and hugged Long. Blayze indicated that she was keeping an eye on him, then they had a peck kiss before Punk headed backstage. Blayze and Long announced the following fourth-round picks:

Round Four

“Judgment Day” Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh to Raw

Naomi to Smackdown

Ilja Dragunov to Raw

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven to Smackdown

When Dragunov was picked, they cut to the Performance Center. Dragunov hugged Shawn Michaels, who presented him with a Raw hat…

Powell’s POV: Dragunov is on the same brand as Gunther. NXT UK fans know that’s a good thing.

Liv Morgan made her entrance for her match with Nia Jax.

[Hour Three] Nia Jax made her entrance…

4. Liv Morgan vs. Nia Jax. Jax tossed Morgan to the mat twice and then knocked her down with a shoulder block. Jax grabbed Morgan’s leg and slammed her knee onto the mat. Jax tossed Morgan across the ring and then played to the crowd for heat.

Morgan came back with a step-up enzuigiri. Morgan got Jax down with a couple of dropkicks. A short time later, Jax dumped Morgan face-first on the broadcast table. Tiffany Stratton was shown sitting in the front row. Stratton she blew a kiss at the camera. [C]

Morgan slammed Jax’s head against the ring post casing. Jax came back with a Samoan Drop. Morgan recovered and double stomped Jax before covering her for a two count. Jax rallied with a spinebuster and played to the crowd for more heat. Jax put Morgan in the corner and went to the ropes. Jax played to the crowd, but Morgan recovered and powerbombed her from the middle rope for a two count.

Naomi attacked Tiffany Stratton in the crowd and dumped her over the barricade. Stratton fought back, but Naomi slammed her head on the broadcast table and then on the apron. Naomi hit a PK from the apron. Jax knocked Naomi down. Morgan hit Jax with a Codebreaker and Oblivion and then pinned her…

Liv Morgan beat Nia Jax in 10:30.

Powell’s POV: Jax didn’t exactly take those last two moves like a champ. The Codebreaker looked especially bad. The crowd was fairly tame for this match. I assume it’s because they have no clue whether they are supposed to like or dislike Morgan.

Booker T shared more draft thoughts with Cathy Kelley, who then turned her attention to Adam Pearce as he was walking by. Pearce, who wore a Jim Cornette tribute outfit, took pleasure in Chelsea Green and Piper Niven going to Smackdown. Pearce said it was time to make more picks. McAfee told Pearce on commentary to grab his tennis racket… [C]

Powell’s POV: Pearce wrote social media that his sport jacket was a Cornette tribute. CM Punk recently mentioned Cornette’s podcasts by name and now Pearce is paying tribute to him. It gives me some hope that the Midnight Express will finally be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Cole hyped SummerSlam tickets going on sale on May 9 and then McAfee recapped Patrick Mahomes lending Logan Paul his Super Bowl rings earlier in the show…

There was a QR code flash before Bubba Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley were introduced to make the next draft selection. They walked out with a table and set it up next to the podium. The Dudleys did the “Whassup” bit and then led a “get the tables” chant. D-Von did the “testify” line. They announced the following fifth-round picks:

Round Five

“New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to Raw

“Pretty Deadly” Elton Prince and Kit Wilson to Smackdown

Lyra Valkyria to Raw

Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell to Smackdown

Powell’s POV: They once again cut to the WWE Performance Center when Valkyria was introduced. She was emotional and shared a long hug with Shawn Michaels.

R-Truth and The Miz made their entrance while Otis and Akira Tozawa were already inside the ring… [C]

5. R-Truth and The Miz vs. Otis and Akira Tozawa for the World Tag Team Championship. The match was actually joined in progress coming out of the break. Truth made a late blind tag. Truth and Miz hit Tozawa with the Truth Crushing Finale. Miz dropkicked Otis to prevent him from running in while Truth pinned Tozawa…

R-Truth and The Miz defeated Otis and Akira Tozawa to retain the World Tag Team Championship.

Powell’s POV: As if the comedy team holding the belts isn’t bad enough, now the tag title match was actually joined in progress. I wonder if the show was running long. Either way, it’s a bad look for a tag team title match.

In the Judgment Day clubhouse, Dominik Mysterio said he couldn’t believe they fell to the fourth round of the draft. Damian Priest was not surprised and said they have failed miserably by interfering in his business because they never spot to him about it. Priest said he didn’t need their help when he faces Jey Uso. McDonagh pulled a towel away from his face to show massive bruising. Priest told them to stick to the plan tonight…

Powell’s POV: I guess they’re trying to play up the Super Bowl rings as being the most dangerous weapon in the history of pro wrestling?

Becky Lynch crossed paths backstage with Liv Morgan. Lynch congratulated her on her win and said she had her title shot. Morgan smiled and walked away.

Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce were introduced and they stood at the podium and delivered the following sixth-round picks:

Round Six

“Final Testament” Karrion Kross, Akam, Rezar, Scarlett, and Paul Ellering to Raw

“DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa to Smackdown

Bronson Reed to Raw

Blair Davenport to Smackdown

Jey Uso made his entrance for the main event six-man tag match… [C]

Powell’s POV: Rinse and repeat with a shot of an emotional Davenport hugging Shawn Michaels at the WWE Performance Center. Cole said the remaining picks will be revealed after Raw via social media. I really hoped to see Fallon Henley called up. If it doesn’t happen after Raw, perhaps they will spotlight her more in NXT.

Ricochet spoke with David Leitch, the director of The Fall Guy, in another sponsored segment…

Ricochet and Andrade made separate entrances. The Judgment Day members made their entrance together…

6. Jey Uso, Ricochet, and Andrade vs. World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh (w/Dominik Mysterio). Dom’s left arm was still in a sling. The babyface trio cleared the Judgment Day members from the ring heading into an early break. [C]

Late in the match, Jey knocked Priest off the apron and performed a top rope crossbody block on Balor. Jey had the pin, but Balor broke it up. Priest returned and took out Andrade with a kick, then hit Ricochet with a Flatliner. Priest tagged in and put Jey down with a clothesline.

Priest lowered the straps on his gear and played to the booing crowd. Priest set up for the Razor’s Edge, but Jey slipped out and put Priest down with a Samoan Drop. Jey went up top. Dom distracted Jey and the referee. Priest grabbed Jey by the throat, but McDonagh shoved Jey off the top rope. Priest bickered with McDonagh and then Jey took them out with superkicks. Balor ran in and ate a spear from Jey while Cole said Balor had tagged in. Jey hit the Uso Splash and pinned Balor.

Jey Uso, Ricochet, and Andrade defeated Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh in 10:40.

Cole ran through the WWE Backlash France lineup without adding any new matches. Priest and Jey went face-to-face. Priest held up his title belt while Jey said “yeet” to close the show…

Powell’s POV: A main event that didn’t really feel like a main event and did nothing to advance the World Heavyweight Championship storyline. This wasn’t much of a go-home show either, as they didn’t do a single thing that made me more excited about WWE Backlash France than I was going in.

Worst of all, the 2024 WWE Draft was weak. The presentation was improved, but they just didn’t have enough meaningful moves to even justify holding the draft now. I really hoped this draft would be more fun under Paul Levesque’s creative direction and with Lee Fitting handling the production, but it was really uneventful aside from some NXT call-ups.

Check out WWE Draft Tracker via the main page for the post Raw draft picks. I will be back later tonight with my weekly same night Raw audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Let me know what you thought of Raw by grading the show below.