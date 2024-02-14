Powell’s NXT Hit List: Tony D’Angelo and Channing Lorenzo vs. Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin for the NXT Tag Titles, Von Wagner and Mr. Stone vs. Noam Dar and Oro Mensah, Carmelo Hayes vs. Joe Gacy

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT Hits

Tony D’Angelo and Channing Lorenzo vs. Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin for the NXT Tag Team Titles: I had a hunch that the titles would change hands when Corbin mentioned that it had been six years since he last won a championship. That’s typically not something a wrestler is scripted to say unless that wrestler is about to win a title. The actual match was strong with good work from everyone involved. And despite what I perceived as a tipoff, it was still a mild surprise to see Corbin and Breakker win given that Breakker appears to be main roster bound.

Carmelo Hayes vs. Joe Gacy: A quality match that went a bit longer than necessary. The attempt to get Gacy over as a lovable crazy man isn’t clicking matter how many times he smiles after taking punishment. I feel bad for Gacy. He did his best with the bad material he was given during his cult leader days, but so much damage was done that I don’t know if he can come back from it in NXT. I hope that’s not the case.

Von Wagner and Mr. Stone vs. Noam Dar and Oro Mensah: The match was fun until the finish. The formula of Stone selling and then making the hot tag to Wagner worked nicely. It didn’t feel like they accomplished anything by having Wagner take the loss, so I assume they intend to run this back.

Lola Vice vs. Tatum Paxley: A solid television match and a bounce back win for Vice, who wasted her Breakout Tournament contract by inexplicably cashing in early in the Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez match at NXT Vengeance Day. I guess Valkyria showing up to offer encouragement to Paxley means that she’s not so creeped out by her stalker. I continue to hope that this is all leading to a heel turn for Valkyria. The fact that Valkyria is facing babyface Shotzi may point in that direction.

Jaida Parker vs. Adrianna Rizzo: This was pretty good considering the inexperience of both wrestlers.

NXT Misses

Ridge Holland vs. “Gallus” Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang in a gauntlet match: Holland continues to struggle to connect with the fans. It’s hard to imagine that happening while he’s feuding with the ice cold Gallus trio.

Brinley Reece: At least Kiana James beat her clean. There’s only room for one over caffeinated, happy-go-lucky character in NXT and her name is Thea Hail. Can Roxanne Perez punch Reece’s character in the face next?

Who? No, they didn’t reintroduce Jim Neidhart’s masked gimmick. Rather, the Miss goes to seeing too many unfamiliar faces during backstage segments. I watch the show every week and it shouldn’t be a struggle to figure out who some of the wrestlers are or, worse yet, be left clueless regarding the names of some of the newer faces. NXT needs to get back to adding name graphics during their frequent backstage segments.