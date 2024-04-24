NXT TV rating: Spring Breakin’ Night One with Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams for the NXT Title

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 661,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 625,000 viewership total.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demo, up compared to last week’s 0.17 rating. The increases are impressive for the themed show given that NXT ran opposite the NBA and NHL playoffs on Tuesday. One year earlier, the April 25, 2023 edition of NXT delivered 647,000 viewers and a 0.18 rating for the Spring Breakin’ themed edition.