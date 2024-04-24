AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s Dynasty fallout show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jon Moxley vs. Powerhouse Hobbs for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

-AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland vs. Kyle Fletcher in a non-title match

-Willow Nightingale celebrates winning the TBS Championship

-Anna Jay vs. Mina Shirakawa

-Chuck Taylor chooses between Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta

-Chris Jericho speaks

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place, which will also host Saturday’s AEW Collision and Rampage. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. The show will air live on the west coast, presumably due to the network’s sports coverage. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).