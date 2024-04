IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The reality show featuring Billy Corgan and his family has a premiere date. “Adventures In Carnyland” will premiere on the CW app and cwtv.com on Tuesday, May 14. Read more on the show at Blabbermouth.net.

Powell’s POV: I’m surprised this is on the app and not on the actual CW network. The NWA first used the Carnyland name for an online series during the pandemic.