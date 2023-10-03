NXT TV preview: NXT North American Title rematch set for tonight

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Trick Williams vs. Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship

-The women’s NXT Breakout Tournament begins (Entrants: Jakara Jackson, Karmen Petrovic, Lola Vice, Jaida Parker, Izzi Dame, Dani Palmer, Kelani Jordan, Arianna Grace)

-Gigi Dolin vs. Blair Davenport

-Tyler Bate and Butch vs. Mark Coffey and Wolfgang

Powell’s POV: Rhea Ripley told Dom on Raw to bring back the title or don’t bother coming home. She told Williams later in the show that Dom would not be coming to NXT alone. NXT will be live from the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).