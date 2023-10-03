WWE Raw preview: The lineup for the WWE Fastlane fallout show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Becky Lynch vs. Tegan Nox for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Kofi Kingston vs. Ivar in a Viking Rules match

-Raquel Rodriguez vs. Nia Jax

Powell’s POV: Monday’s Raw will be the fallout show from Saturday’s WWE Fastlane. The NXT Women’s Championship match was originally scheduled to be held on the October 2 show, but it was postponed because Lynch was not medically cleared to compete. Monday’s Raw will be held in Omaha, Nebraska at CHI Health Center. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.