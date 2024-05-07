WWE Most Wanted Treasures and WWE Rivals ratings: Triple H memorabilia, John Cena vs. Batista

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s WWE Most Wanted Treasures produced 299,000 viewers for A&E and finished with a 0.10 rating, according to SpoilerTV.com. The one-hour episode focused on Triple H memorabilia.

-Sunday’s WWE Rivals on A&E featured John Cena vs. Batista and averaged 271,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s WWE Most Wanted focused on Miz items and delivered 296,000 viewers and a 0.06 rating, while the same night’s WWE Rivals on Steve Austin vs. Booker T averaged 283,000 viewers and a 0.07 rating. WWE Most Wanted is not listed for Sunday. Rather, there are two episodes WWE Rivals with Triple H vs. Seth Rollins followed by Ric Flair vs. Dusty Rhodes.