WWE Most Wanted Treasures and WWE Rivals ratings: Triple H memorabilia, John Cena vs. Batista

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
-Sunday’s WWE Most Wanted Treasures produced 299,000 viewers for A&E and finished with a 0.10 rating, according to SpoilerTV.com. The one-hour episode focused on Triple H memorabilia.
-Sunday’s WWE Rivals on A&E featured John Cena vs. Batista and averaged 271,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating.
Powell’s POV: Last week’s WWE Most Wanted focused on Miz items and delivered 296,000 viewers and a 0.06 rating, while the same night’s WWE Rivals on Steve Austin vs. Booker T averaged 283,000 viewers and a 0.07 rating. WWE Most Wanted is not listed for Sunday. Rather, there are two episodes WWE Rivals with Triple H vs. Seth Rollins followed by Ric Flair vs. Dusty Rhodes.
