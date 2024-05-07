NXT TV results (5/7): Moore’s review of Roxanne Perez vs. Chelsea Green for the NXT Women’s Title, Wes Lee vs. Josh Briggs, Karmen Petrovic vs. Shayna Baszler, Mia Yim vs. Arianna Grace

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live May 7, 2024 on USA Network

[Hour One] The NXT show focused on Wes Lee’s run as NXT North American Champion, his very emotional farewell due to injury speech, as well as his return to NXT last week. After the video aired, Wes Lee was walking backstage to the ring with the locker room cheering him on…

John’s Thoughts: Nice video package and good change of pace in terms of a show teaser. Wes Lee really comes off well as a down to earth and likable person. Happy to see him back in the ring.

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer…

1. Wes Lee vs. Josh Briggs. Booker yelled that Lee should be the NA champion and Oba Femi should be “interim” champ (Uhm? Nah. Yeah its more sportlike, but Toni Storm could tell you how damaging a pro wrestling “interim” title run can be based off her first title win in AEW). Lee eluded Josh a few times, but then got taken down with an elbow drop. Lee dumped Briggs to ringside with a jawbreaker and dropkick. Briggs then dragged Briggs in the ring, but was dumped right out with Lee’s huracanrana. Lee was caught midair.

Lee escaped a lawn dart by shoving Briggs into the ringpost, followed by a huracanrana into the barricade. Briggs reversed a handstand into a backbreaker and splash. Ivar showed up at ringside, which caught Briggs’s attention. The show cut to PIP break.[c]

Ivar joined Booker and Vic on commentary. Ivar said he’s here to show the world he’s more than just facepaint. Wes worked on Briggs with CQC strikes and a double stomp. Briggs came back with a slingshot hip toss backbreaker. Briggs hit Wes with a sidewalk slam. Joseph noted that Briggs has been targeting Wes’s injured back. Briggs went back to the methodical offense.

Wes hit Briggs with two high kicks. Wes hit Briggs with a Koppu Kick. Wes hit Briggs with a suicide dive. Wes dropkicked Briggs into Ivar. Wes hit Briggs with a Spiral Tap for the victory.

Wes Lee defeated Josh Briggs via pinfall in 10:07.

Ivar and Briggs brawled at ringside. Wes Lee went to the top rope and dove on the big men to leave all three men lying. Oba Femi was laughing from the crow’s nest…

John’s Thoughts: AJ Styles just retired from using the Spiral Tap, and Lee picks it up. That actually reminded me of back in 2017 where I believe it was Jeff Jarrett who dubbed Wes Lee as a potential future AJ Styles. Lee is talented enough, so that is a possibility. Good return for Lee with Briggs playing the role of methodical heel. He did have me afraid a few moves because this guy throws caution to the win. Maybe tone it down 5 percent? For your health, Lee?

Chelsea Green and NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez was shown arriving at the performance center with separate parking lot shots…

Vic Joseph and Booker T checked in on commentary. Vic sent the show to highlights from last week’s NXT Underground match between Lola Vice and Natalya…

Shayna Baszler and Lola Vice made their entrance (ugh, give her her old NXT theme back?!?)…[c]