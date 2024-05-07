Footage of Ric Flair’s pizzeria incident released

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The incident that led to Ric Flair being kicked out of a Piesanos Stone Fired Pizza in Gainesville, Florida has been released. TMZ ran the footage that shows Flair arguing with the venue’s manager and inviting him to go outside. Watch the full video below or via TMZ.com.

Powell’s POV: I speculated yesterday that the footage might be released online and here we are. Flair indicated in a social media post that the incident occurred because he was upset with the kitchen manager for taking too long in the bathroom. To be honest, I actually expected the footage to be even more embarrassing for Flair than it turned out to be.