WWE Backlash France poll results for best match and overall grade

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s WWE Backlash France premium live event received an A grade from 51 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 33 percent.

-48 percent of our voters gave best match of the night honors to Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Championship. Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga vs. Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a Street Fight second with 36 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Sean Plichta, who joined me for our same day audio review, gave Backlash an A- grade while I gave it a B+ grade. I agree with the readers when it comes to the best match honors. The 2023 WWE Backlash finished with an A grade from 59 percent of our voters while B finished second with 32 percent. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote.