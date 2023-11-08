AEW Dynamite results (11/8): Powell’s live review of MJF vs. Daniel Garcia for the AEW World Championship, Samoa Joe vs. Keith Lee for the ROH TV Title, Swerve Strickland vs. Penta, Julia Hart vs. Red Velvet

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 214)

Portland, Oregon at Moda Center

Aired live November 8, 2023 on TBS

[Hour One] Tony Schiavone stood backstage on the interview set and introduced AEW World Champion MJF. After congratulating Jay White for pinning him last week, MJF said it would not happen again. MJF took a call from Adam Cole, who was shown on the television screen. Cole suggested that MJF take up Samoa Joe on his offer. MJF said he wouldn’t pick Joe and would defend the ROH Tag Team Titles without him.

Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker showed up on the set. MJF said he’s proven that it’s talent over tenure and said he wanted to give Garcia a shot to do the same. MJF asked Garcia if he was getting a sports entertainer or a professional wrestler. Garcia stepped up and said he would get a professional wrestler, and then he, Menard, and Parker left the set.

Roderick Strong called out “Adam” and was wheeled onto the set by Matt Taven and Mike Bennett. MJF made a quick exit. Strong told Cole that the devil would walk away like MJF just did. Cole ended the call. Strong looked into the camera and said it was time to show everyone who he is…

Pyro shot off on the stage and then Excalibur checked in on commentary and said he would be joined by Taz and Schiavone… Ring announcer Justin Roberts delivered introductions for the AEW Championship match…

1. MJF vs. Daniel Garcia (w/Matt Menard, Angelo Parker) for the AEW World Championship. Excalibur said the main event would feature Jay White putting his AEW Championship match on the line against Mark Briscoe. MJF offered a sportsmanship handshake early and the crowd chanted “sportsmanship.” Garcia slapped MJF’s hand away and then teased doing his dance, but MJF thumbed Garcia’s eye. MJF was in offensive control heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Garcia targeted the knees of MJF. Garcia sold arm pain when he tried to pick up MJF. Garcia eventually used one arm while performing a piledriver, which led to a close near fall. Garcia applied the Dragon Tamer. MJF countered into the Salt of the Earth, which forced Garcia to tap out.

MJF defeated Daniel Garcia in 10:30 to retain the AEW World Championship.

After the match, MJF offered his hand. Garcia was about to shake it, but Menard and Parker stepped in and stopped him. MJF asked Garcia if he was really going to follow Menard and Parker. Garcia tried to shake MJF’s hand, but he was stopped by Menard and Parker again and then the trio left the ring. MJF celebrated his win… [C]

Powell’s POV: A good title match. It didn’t go as long as I would have anticipated a title match to go, but it was a good television match. Meanwhile, are they really having Jay White put his Full Gear title shot on the line just because Briscoe asked him to? Shouldn’t White demand that Briscoe put something on the line?

A video package aired with Mark Briscoe noting that it would be the first time that he and Jay White would meet in a singles match. He recalled White cutting his teeth (in ROH) and said now he has his minions doing his bidding. Briscoe called for White to put his Full Gear title shot on the line…

Sting and Darby Allin made their entrance while their opponents were already inside the ring…

2. Sting and Darby Allin vs. “The Outrunners” Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd. Allin had his bad shoulder taped and was isolated by the Outrunners briefly. Floyd held up Allin for a vertical suplex, but Allin was able to tag out. Magnum pulled Allin to the floor and ran him into the barricade. The Outrunners performed a double shoulder block on Sting and did an over the top pose while Sting no-sold. Sting and Allin came back with Stinger and Coffin Splashes. Sting put one of his opponents in the Scorpion Death Lock and got the submission win.

Sting and Darby Allin beat “The Outrunners” Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd in 3:00.

After the match, Sting took a lap around the ring and slapped hands with fans…

Powell’s POV: A quick spotlight match for Sting and Allin. I’m surprised that it was just a brief match without anything happening afterward given that it took place on Dynamite. No complaints. It’s okay to have a brief match and move on.

Footage aired of a sit-down interview that Tony Schiavone conducted with Hikaru Shida and Toni Storm, who was accompanied by Luther. The interview was in black and white. Storm spoke about how the spotlight belongs to her and signed the contract. Shida also signed it and said she would beat Storm at Full Gear. Storm removed her shoe. Shida slapped the shoe out of her hand and then they had a staredown…

Swerve Strickland made his entrance with Prince Nana, who encouraged the fans to do his dance with him. The cameras cut to fans who were doing the dance. Excalibur said that due to Swerve and Nana breaking into Hangman Page’s home, Page was banned from ringside for the upcoming match. Penta El Zero Miedo and Alex Abrahantes made their entrance…

Powell’s POV: Wait, what? Swerve broke into Page’s home, but Swerve, who was never punished, is protected by Page being banned from ringside during his match?

3. Swerve Strickland (w/Prince Nana) vs. Penta El Zero Miedo (w/Alex Abrahantes). Penta got off to a quick start and performed a flip dive onto Strickland at ringside heading into a PIP break. [C]