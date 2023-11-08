MLW adds Veda Scott to its broadcast team

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
MLW issued the following press release on Wednesday to announce that Veda Scott will join the company’s broadcast team at the MLW Fightland event on November 18.
Accomplished pro wrestler, commentator, interviewer, and broadcast journalist Veda Scott debuts as a part of the MLW broadcast team where Veda will get scoops, interviews and exclusives.
As MLW’s insider, expect Veda to ask the tough questions and give viewers an all access pass behind the scenes and ringside.
“I’ve had the privilege of knowing Veda since their time in Ring of Honor and we’re delighted to have Veda be a part of MLW’s broadcasts starting at FIGHTLAND,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “Veda is one of the few in their position that’s been there and done it all around the world from being a multi-time champion to breaking barriers as a member of the New Japan broadcast team. We’re delighted to welcome Veda as an insider on MLW programming.”
FIGHTLAND FITE+ CARD
World Heavyweight Championship
Alex Kane (champion) vs. Jacob Fatu
Loser Leaves MLW
Matt Cardona (with Saint Laurent) vs. Mance Warner
Ladder Match for World Tag Team Championship
The Calling (Rickey Shane Page & AKIRA) vs. Second Gear Crew (1 Called Manders & Matthew Justice)
¡Lucha Libre Rules!
Rocky Romero & Bárbaro Cavernario (with Salina de la Renta) vs. Máscara Dorada & Ichiban
FUSION TV TAPING BOUTS
“Filthy Tom Lawlor & Mystery Man vs. Bomaye Fight Club’s O’Shay Edwards & Mr. Thomas
Thumbtacks Pit of Death Match
Jimmy Lloyd vs. Cannonball
3-Way World Featherweight Title
Janai Kai (champion) vs. Delmi Exo vs. Tiara James
Triple Threat Tornado Tag Encounter!
Mane Event vs. Wasted Youth vs. Lucky 13 & Austin Luke
PLUS: A Special Meet & Greet! (Pre-Order)
Some of the fighters and talent signed to compete and appear include:
- Love, Doug
- Tony Deppen
- Kevin Blackwood
- Matt Striker
- Joe Dombrowski
- Veda Scott
- Zayda Steel
- Cannonball & Talon
- Mister Saint Laurent
- J Boujii
- Griffin McCoy
- Brett Ryan Gosselin
- Plus MORE to be announced in the days ahead!
The card is also an MLW FUSION TV taping, airing nationwide in the US and in over 60 countries around the world.
Powell’s POV: A nice hire by MLW. Scott has done plenty of broadcast work independently. While it reads like this will be an interviewer role similar to the one that Alicia Atout previously played in MLW, Scott also does good work as a play-by-play voice.
