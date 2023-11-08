MLW adds Veda Scott to its broadcast team

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release on Wednesday to announce that Veda Scott will join the company’s broadcast team at the MLW Fightland event on November 18.

MLW today announced Veda Scott will join MLW at MLW FIGHTLAND live and exclusively on FITE+ Saturday, November 18 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

It’s “Veda Time” come FIGHTLAND live and exclusively on FITE+! Sign up for your FITE+ subscription now and enjoy a FREE 7-day trial!

Accomplished pro wrestler, commentator, interviewer, and broadcast journalist Veda Scott debuts as a part of the MLW broadcast team where Veda will get scoops, interviews and exclusives.

As MLW’s insider, expect Veda to ask the tough questions and give viewers an all access pass behind the scenes and ringside.

“I’ve had the privilege of knowing Veda since their time in Ring of Honor and we’re delighted to have Veda be a part of MLW’s broadcasts starting at FIGHTLAND,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “Veda is one of the few in their position that’s been there and done it all around the world from being a multi-time champion to breaking barriers as a member of the New Japan broadcast team. We’re delighted to welcome Veda as an insider on MLW programming.”

Lock in your tickets now at http://MLW2300.com and see it go down Saturday, November 18 in Philadelphia.