MLW Fury Road lineup: The latest card for the Labor Day weekend FITE+ premium live event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for MLW Road, which will be held on Sunday, September 3 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena.

-Alex Kane vs. Willie Mack for the MLW Heavyweight Championship

-Matt Cardona vs. Mance Warner in a Kiss My Foot match

-B3cca vs. Make Itoh

-Tracy Williams vs. Ichiban

-Kevin Blackwood debuts

-“Sessions with Saint Laurent” talkshow with host Mister Saint Laurent interviewing a mystery guest

Powell’s POV: MLW will also hold television tapings the same night. Fury Road is available as part of FITE+, which costs $7.99 per month or $69.99 per year. My reviews of MLW Fusion show are typically available at the conclusion of each episode, and my weekly Fusion audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).