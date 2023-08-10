Powell’s AEW Dynamite Hit List: MJF and Adam Cole, Jack Perry vs. Rob Van Dam for the FTW Title, The Young Bucks vs. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy, Hikaru Shida vs. Anna Jay for the AEW Women’s Title

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite Hits

MJF and Adam Cole: The trampoline park video inspired by Peyton Manning’s classic SNL skit was good fun. The in-ring segment was highly entertaining with MJF continuing to shine. Everything seems to be pointing to Cole turning on MJF and reforming his version of The Kingdom, which could be really good, although I can’t rule out that more twists are coming. The biggest flaw of the segment was MJF agreeing to team with him to challenge for the ROH Tag Team Titles on the All In pre-show. Cole did a great job of putting over ROH and explaining why the he wants to win those titles, but it was bizarre that the calculated MJF character never even bothered to question why the match had to take place at All In rather than on one of AEW’s three weekly television shows (or even on the weekly ROH series) before then. Setting up both matches for All In seemingly takes away the feeling that MJF or Cole could turn on one another before the Wembley show. But there was far more good than bad, including Roderick Strong playing the jilted friend, which led to Cole actually getting pissed at MJF. The performances of MJF and Cole combined with the episodic nature of their story continues to make this the best thing going in AEW.

Jack Perry vs. Rob Van Dam for the FTW Title: I must continue to note that I’m very leery of RVD wrestling after he went public with his CTE issues. I’d love to know if AEW did any testing of their own or if they just threw him out there. Having said that, RVD’s actual performance was really impressive. He’s 52 years-old and was still able to pull off most of his big spots, and the fans still love him. Meanwhile, Perry is off to a good start as a sleazy heel.

JAS mandatory meeting: Please don’t let this somehow lead to a JAS reunion. This was a pretty good segment with everyone other than Sammy Guevara explaining why they were walking out on Jericho. Guevara’s logic for being open to giving Jericho another chance was solid, and I can see why they would want to leave the door open for the two of them reuniting, especially if Jericho ends up turning babyface. I love that they gave viewers a hook for the payoff by having Jericho inform Don Callis that he will announce his decision on whether to join his family on next week’s show.

The Young Bucks vs. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy: This wasn’t as hot as their previous matches. And there was no mystery regarding the outcome given that FTR vs. The Bucks meeting at Wembley Stadium was clearly in the works (and made official after the match). But I like that the Hardys didn’t try to fight Father Time by attempting to do more physically than they can at this stage of their careers. They kept it fairly basic by their standards and had a passable match.

Sting, Darby Allin, and the Mogul Embassy: More of an in the middle. I loved the Swerve Strickland and AR Fox attack on Nick Wayne and was hoping to see AEW add even more heat. Rather, Sting and Allin were able to run off this entire crew with ease. The coffin match stipulation feels random, and it’s odd that Wayne isn’t in match given the beating that he took. But the segment worked with the live crowd and hopefully the company will spend the rest of the build putting heat on Swerve and Fox.

AEW Dynamite Misses

AEW women’s tournament for a four-way match at All In: Tony Khan loves tournaments like Elon Musk loves the letter X. But this isn’t really a tournament. It’s just the champion defending against the former champion and two wrestlers who win random qualifying matches. And what was it about The Bunny losing her one and only match in 2023 that earned her a chance to qualify? It would be different if The Bunny character had been a top contender before she missed time, but she hasn’t won a singles match on Dynamite or Rampage in nearly a year. Book the women’s division better indeed.

Hikaru Shida vs. Anna Jay for the AEW Women’s Title: Was it the fan sign? Was it the Lufisto online drama? It felt odd last week when the AEW Women’s Title match closed the show, but at least it concluded with a title change. The actual match between Shida and Jay was fine aside from whatever Angelo Parker was doing during the pinfall, but it felt really out of place in the main event slot. The fan sign asked Tony Khan to book the women’s division better, not to just throw matches with little or no build into the main event slot. I’m all for women’s matches headlining shows, but this reeks of overcompensation.

Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix: I can’t argue with anyone who felt this was the best match of the night. If that’s all you are looking for, then the match would land in your personal Hit section. But I want more from the Blackpool Combat Club. I enjoy the work of the wrestlers involved, yet they just keep having random brawls that don’t seem to be leading to anything. They beat Best Friends. They beat the Lucha Bros. Now what?