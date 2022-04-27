AEW Dynamite preview: The card for tonight’s show with a ladder match, FTR facing off in a singles match, a street fight, and more

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-Sammy Guevara vs. Scorpio Sky in a ladder match for the TNT Championship

-Wardlow vs. Lance Archer

-Dax Harwood vs. Cash Wheeler in an Owen Hart Cup tournament qualifier (with CM Punk on color commentary)

-Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb in a Philadelphia Street Fight

-“The Undisputed Elite” Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson vs. Dante Martin, Brian Pillman Jr., Griff Garrison, Lee Johnson, and Brock Anderson

Powell's POV: Dynamite will be live from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Liacouras Center, and Friday's Rampage will be taped after Dynamite.