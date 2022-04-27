What's happening...

AEW Champion Adam Page announces he will miss Dynamite due to COVID-19

April 27, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Champion Adam Page announced that he will miss tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show due to COVID-19 (read his statement below).

Powell’s POV: Page was not advertised for a television match or segment this week. Here’s wishing him a quick and full recovery.

