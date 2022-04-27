AEW Champion Adam Page announces he will miss Dynamite due to COVID-19

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW Champion Adam Page announced that he will miss tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show due to COVID-19 (read his statement below).
Powell’s POV: Page was not advertised for a television match or segment this week. Here’s wishing him a quick and full recovery.
dynomite is tonight at 8pm on tbs but i will not be on there because my face is full of covid snot, sorry. please enjoy regardless.
— HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) April 27, 2022
