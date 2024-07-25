AEW All In lineup: The card for the Wembley Stadium event

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW All In pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, August 25 in London, England at Wembley Stadium.

-Swerve Strickland vs. Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship

-Toni Storm vs. Mariah May for the AEW Women’s Championship

-MJF vs. Will Ospreay for the AEW American Championship/AEW International Championship

-Jack Perry vs. Darby Allin for the TNT Title

Powell’s POV: MJF replaced the AEW International Championship with an AEW American Championship during Wednesday’s Dynamite. Ospreay grabbed the AEW International Championship belt, so it’s likely still in play. They are clearly building toward Mercedes Mone vs. Britt Baker for the TBS Title, but the match has not been made official. Danielson and May won the Owen Hart Cup tournaments to earn their title shots. I will be doing a live review of All In, and a same day audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).