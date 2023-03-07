AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Action Andretti vs. Lee Johnson

-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Jack Cartwheel

-Riho vs. Diamante

-AR Fox vs. Ryan Nemeth

-Brian Cage vs. Bad Dude Tito

-Cody Chhun and Guillermo Rojas vs. Lance Archer

-Julia Hart vs. Zoey Lynn

-John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. The Outrunners

-Big Bill vs. Julius Coleman

-Skye Blue vs. Mylo

-Parker Boudreaux vs. Vinny Pacifico

-Zoe Dubois vs. Willow Nightingale

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.