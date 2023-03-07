AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.
-Action Andretti vs. Lee Johnson
-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Jack Cartwheel
-Riho vs. Diamante
-AR Fox vs. Ryan Nemeth
-Brian Cage vs. Bad Dude Tito
-Cody Chhun and Guillermo Rojas vs. Lance Archer
-Julia Hart vs. Zoey Lynn
-John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. The Outrunners
-Big Bill vs. Julius Coleman
-Skye Blue vs. Mylo
-Parker Boudreaux vs. Vinny Pacifico
-Zoe Dubois vs. Willow Nightingale
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.
Be the first to comment