AEW Revolution polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show

AEW Revolution Poll: Vote for the best match

MJF vs. Hangman Page in a Texas Death Match for the AEW World Championship

Thekla vs. Kris Statlander in a best of three falls match for the AEW World Championship

FTR vs. The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Titles

Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron vs. Megan Bayne and Lena Kross for the AEW Women’s Tag Titles

Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW Continental Championship with no time limit

Okada, Fletcher, and Davis vs. Knight, Bailey, and Mistico for the AEW Trios Titles

ROH World Champion Bandido vs. Andrade El Idolo in a non-title match

Swerve Strickland vs. Brody King

Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir with everyone banned from ringside