AEW Revolution results: Powell’s live review of MJF vs. Hangman Page in a Texas Death Match for the AEW World Championship, FTR vs. The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Titles

CategoriesAEW PPV Reports MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Revolution

Los Angeles, California, at Crypto.com Arena

Aired live March 15, 2026, on pay-per-view

AEW Revolution pre-show results: Big Boom AJ and QT Marshall beat Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo in 7:40, and Willow Nightingale defeated Lena Kross in 11:00 to retain the TBS Title.

The pay-per-view started with pyro on the stage while the pre-show battle royale continued. The match came down to Ricochet and Perry as the final two. Perry had Ricochet on the apron when he went up top. Ricochet pulled him off and had him on his shoulders. Perry surprised him with a Poison Rana on the apron, which sent Ricochet to the floor to end the match.

Jack Perry won the 21-man Blackjack Battle Royale in 21:55 to win the AEW National Championship.

Powell’s POV: A spot-fest battle royal. There were long stretches that had a few wrestlers performing spots inside the ring while most of the others fought on the floor. I threw my hands up when it came to keeping track of most of the eliminations. The live crowd enjoyed the big spots, but I’d be fine if this turns out to be the last Blackjack Battle Royale. I’d be annoyed by the title changing in a battle royal if I actually cared about the AEW National Championship.

A video package set up the AEW Tag Team Title match… Another video package spotlighted Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson, and had their children speaking about how they are great fathers. Ring announcer Arkady Aura delivered the introductions while the entrances for the opening match took place. Stokely Hathaway was in his wheelchair…

1. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler (w/Stokely Hathaway) vs. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson for the AEW Tag Team Titles. Yes, of course, Rick Knox was the referee. The broadcast team was Excalibur, Nigel McGuinness, and Tony Schiavone. The Young Bucks’ parents and other family members were in the front row.

The Bucks jumped out to a quick start. Nick went for a flip dive, but FTR caught him and slammed his head on the broadcast table before dumping him into the timekeeper’s area. Matt set up Wheeler for a piledriver on the apron, but he stuffed it, and then FTR hit Matt with a spike piledriver on the apron. Nick returned to ringside with a bloody forehead.

FTR isolated Nick while Matt was down. Nick fought back and wanted to tag. Matt was about to climb onto the apron, but Wheeler cut him off. Nick eventually made a hot tag. Matt ended up on the floor and got a pep talk from one of his kids. Matt set up for a move on the apron with Wheeler inside the ring, but Harwood grabbed Matt’s legs.

Harwood brought Mtat over to the area in front of his family and ended up having a drink thrown on him. Back in the ring, Matt hit Harwood with a crossbody block for a near fall. Harwood bled from the forehead. Nick was shown with a crimson mask on the floor. The Bucks eventually caught both FTR members in Sharpshooters, but they both reached the ropes to break the holds.

A short time later, Wheeler put Nick down with a brainbuster on the floor. In the ring, Harwood performed a sit-out powerbomb on Matt for a near fall. The Bucks ended up on the apron and pulled Harwood and Wheeler over the top rope with suplexes that left all four men down on the floor. Nick slipped on the ringside mat. Excalibur said Nick slipped in a puddle of blood.

All four men met in the middle of the ring. FTR took the first shot, but the Bucks came right back with a series of superkicks. Matt scooped up Wheeler while Nick set up for a move on the apron. Hathaway stood up (it’s a miracle!) and grabbed Nick’s legs. Nick kicked Hathaway and then went for a springboard move, but FTR hit him with a Shatter Machine on the way down, which led to a good near fall.

Moments later, FTR hit Nick with a spike piledriver. Harwood covered him and got the three count. The referee spotted that Nick’s foot was draped over the bottom rope and then waved off his three count. FTR hit Nick with superkicks to the head while he was down on the mat.

FTR hit Nick with a BTE Trigger. Harwood covered Nick, who immediately kicked out and Hulked up. FTR went for another Shatter Machine, but Matt returned to stuff it. The Bucks hit Harwood with a Shatter Machine. They cleared Wheeler from the ring and then hit Harwood with a BTE Trigger, but he kicked out of the pin attempt that followed.

Moments later, Nick took out Hathaway with a suicide dive. Nick returned to the apron and joined Matt in hitting a Meltzer Driver for a great near fall. FTR came back with a spike piledriver on Matt. They pulled Nick off the ropes and hit him with a Shatter Machine, which led to Harwood pinning him.

“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler defeated “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson in 18:50 to retain the AEW Tag Team Titles.

After the match, the lights went out while Harwood, Wheeler, and Hathaway were celebrating their win. The word “Even” appeared on the screen, and then letters were added to spell “Revenge” along with a Rated R-style logo.

Adam Copeland made his entrance and stood on the ramp. The countdown started, and then Christian Cage’s entrance theme played. Christian entered the ring behind FTR. Christian turned Wheeler around and sprayed something in his eyes. Christian performed the Killswitch on Harwood, and then Coopeland speared Wheeler.

Hathaway was left alone in the ring and tried to befriend Copeland and Cage. Christian let Hathaway shake his hand and then hit him with a Killswitch before dumping him to the floor. Copeland and Cage picked up the tag team title belts and looked down at Harwood, Wheeler, and Hathaway. The Young Bucks returned to the ring. Copeland and Cage placed the belts down in the middle of the ring. Copeland’s entrance theme played…

Powell’s POV: This was easily my favorite FTR vs. Young Bucks match to date. I was happy to see FTR retain. Sure, it would have been a live crowd-pleasing moment had the Bucks won in California, but I don’t think most AEW fans were clamoring for it. The company is better off waiting until the fans are truly behind the Bucks or another team before they pull the trigger. It might end up being Adam Copeland and Christian Cage, who were over big with the live crowd.

A video package set up the Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir match, and then they made their entrances…

2. Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir with everyone banned from ringside. Shafir attacked Storm to start the match. Shafir dominated the first few minutes of the match until Storm caught her in a rear-naked choke. Shafir got to her feet and was able to fling Storm off her back to break the hold. Shafir dropped Storm with a kick to the face.

The match spilled over to the floor, where Shafir threw kicks at Storm, who ended up falling into a seated position in front of one of the broadcast tables. Shafir threw more kicks, but Storm avoided one, and Shafir’s foot hit the broadcast table. Storm bit Shafir’s foot before returning to the ring. McGuinness said Storm was going back to her apartment fighting days. Funny.

Later, Shafir caught Storm in Monther’s Milk. Storm escaped the hold and bit Shafir’s breast. Storm hooked Shafir in an inside cradle and got the three count…

Toni Storm beat Marina Shafir in 9:50 while everyone was banned from ringside.

After the match, Storm went to the stage and rolled around on it while celebrating. Meanwhile, Ronda Rousey entered the ring and pointed at Storm, who sat up and saw the MMA star. Rousey motioned for Storm to join her in the ring. Storm shrugged her shoulders and then headed to the ring. Numerous referees and security guards held them apart.

Storm sat on the top turnbuckle while Rousey jawed at her from the opposite corner. The production team missed Marina Shafir punching Storm, but they showed the replay. Shafir and Rousey hopped the barricade while Mina Shirakawa checked on Storm…

Powell’s POV: I like that they followed the FTR vs. Young Bucks match with a singles match that was worked at a very different pace. The post-match surprise of Ronda Rousey showing up was cool. It remains to be seen if she will actually wrestle on AEW television or pay-per-view, but I’d be shocked if she does so before her big money fight with Gina Carano on May 16.

Jon Moxley made his entrance. Konosuke Takeshita’s entrance followed. Renee Paquette checked in from ringside with brief comments because it was a Continental Championship match…

3. Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW Continental Championship with no time limit. They worked at a slower pace early, presumably because the match would go past the 20-minute mark. The pace picked up for a bit around 10:00. Takeshita performed an inverted piledriver and a wheelbarrow German Suplex. Moxley popped right up and hit Takeshita with a shotgun dropkick. Takeshita got right up and put Moxley down with a knee strike to the face.

A short time later, Takeshita performed a Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall. He came up holding his left knee to sell some of the earlier Moxley offense. Both wrestlers fought on the apron. Moxley kicked Takeshita’s bad knee to knock him down and then hit him with a Stomp, which sent Takeshita to the floor. Takeshita was on the floor for a bit and came up bleeding from a cut near his left eye.

Once Takeshita returned to the ring, Moxley performed a piledriver for a near fall. Moxely stood up and licked blood from his hand. Moxley performed another piledriver a short time later, but Takeshita kicked out again. Takeshita came back and hit an exploder suplex from the middle rope and then followed up with a knee strike for a strong near fall.

Takeshita set up for Raging Fire, but Moxley countered with a cutter. Takeshita stood up and hit Moxley with an elbow. Moxley dropped Takeshita with a Paradigm Shift, but he was too weary to cover him. Both wrestlers traded suplexes, and then Moxley put Takeshita down with a lariat and covered him, but Takeshita kicked out at one. The fans responded with an “AEW” chant.

Takeshita dodged a move that Moxley was going for and ended up hitting him with his Raging Fire finisher. Takeshita covered Moxley, who kicked out at the very last moment. Excalibur noted that Moxley was the first man to kick out of Takeshita’s finisher. Takeshita got up and ran at Moxley for a knee strike, but his knee buckled. Moxley ended up hitting a Death Rider, but this time, Takeshita kicked out at the last possible moment. The fans roared.

Moxley performed an avalanche Death Rider and covered Takeshita for another near fall. Moxley rolled Takeshita into a rear-naked choke. Takeshita flipped off Moxley, who hooked Takeshita’s arm with his leg. The referee checked on Takeshita, who passed out, and then called for the bell.

Jon Moxley defeated Konosuke Takeshita in 23:25 to retain the AEW Continental Championship.

After the match, Pac, Wheeler Yuta, and Daniel Garcia walked out dressed in black and stood at ringside with their arms crossed. Moxley and Takeshita got to their feet. Moxley offered a handshake. Takeshita teased leaving the ring, but then he turned around and shook Moxley’s hand. Moxley went to ringside and was congratulated by the other Death Riders. They were about to hop the barricade when the lights went out.

A Will Ospreay video package aired. Moxley was going to blow it off, but then Ospreay’s entrance music played. Ospreay removed his shirt. Moxley entered the ring. Ospreay ran to the ring and dropped Moxley with a Hidden Blade. Ospreay threw punches at Moxley until Pac, Yuta, and Garcia attacked him. Ospreay fought them all off and then went up top and performed a corkscrew moonsault onto Garcia and Yuta. Ospreay returned to the ring to get after Moxley, who slipped away and rushed over the barricade to escape…

Powell’s POV: Another very good match with another big post-match surprise. I thought Takeshita was going to win after Moxley became the first guy to kick out of his finisher. If AEW took a WWE approach of having four or five matches, they could go to the main event now, and this would be considered a tremendous show as long as the AEW World Championship match delivered. I suspect it still will be, but there is the risk of the crowd fading or not reacting to big moves because they’ve seen so much already. All of that said, it’s great to see Ospreeay back

Backstage, Renee Paquette was in the trainer’s room, where Willow Nightingale was being treated while Harley Cameron sat next to her. Willow’s left shoulder was heavily taped due to an “injury” suffered during her pre-show TBS Title match win over Lena Kross. Willow said she was cleared and would do her best, and then Cameron cut a brief, fiery promo…

4. Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron vs. Megan Bayne and Lena Kross for the AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles. The challengers attacked the champions from behind and were rewarded for it when the referee called for the opening bell. Willow eventually tagged in and hit Bayne with the Pounce. She followed up with a Death Valley Driver on Kross.

Bayne threw a kick at Cameron, which sent her into a suplex by Kross. Cameron stayed down even though the kick missed. Kross came back and dropped Willow with a kick. Willow stuffed her Jackhammer attempt and used a backslide to get a two count. Bayne clotheslined Willow. The challengers performed a double slam. Kross covered Willow and got the three count.

Megan Bayne and Lena Kross defeated Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron in 5:00 to win the AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Powell’s POV: It’s a shame that Bayne’s kick never came close to Cameron, but at least she took the suplex afterward, so it wasn’t so bad that she was down the rest of the match. It was pretty easy to see this title change coming, especially after the TBS Title match on the pre-show. It was a good move to keep this brief to shake up the pacing of the show a bit.

Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana made their entrance. Tony Schiavone pointed out that Nana simply walked to the ring. Brody King made his entrance and got a strong reaction from his home state fans.

6. Swerve Strickland (w/Prince Nana) vs. Brody King. Bryan Danielson replaced Nigel McGuinness on commentary. There were loud cheers along with some “F— Ice” chants right before the opening bell. Danielson said he would give both men leeway if he were the referee. Swerve pulled back a mat at ringside to expose the hard floor. Later, King performed a Bossman Slam on the exposed floor.

Both wrestlers eventually returned to the apron and fought. Swerve got the better of it and powerbombed King on the apron. Later, Swerve returned the favor by dropping King on the same exposed part of the floor. King barely beat the referee’s count. Swerve hit him with a Swerve Stomp (top rope double stomp) and went for the pin, but King kicked out at one and popped up.

Swerve hit King with a kick, but King stayed on his feet. Sweve followed up with another, but King didn’t go down. King fired up and lunged toward Swerve, who avoided him. Swerve ran the ropes and hit King with a House Call kick and then pinned him.

Swerve Strickland beat Brody King in 14:50.

After the match, Prince Nana pulled a cinderblock out from underneath the ring. Nana placed the cinderblock in the ring and placed King’s head on it while Swerve went to the ropes.

Kenny Omega’s entrance theme played, and he ran to the ring. Swerve and Nana made their exit. Omega checked on King…

Powell’s POV: A good brawl that didn’t overstay its welcome. Swerve going over was expected, but I like that King looked good in defeat. The crowd was happy to see Kenny Omega, but he surely would have been better received had if the fans hadn’t seen so many big surprise appearances beforehand. It’s great to reward the pay-per-view audience, but they really could have saved one or more of these to make a splash on Wednesday’s Dynamite. Catching up on some notes now that I finally have a second, Dot Net contributor Jerry Roth encountered issues watching the pre-show on HBO Max. He wrote to say that there was a “technical difficulties” message. Meanwhile, Dot Net staffers Will Pruett and John Moore are at Revolution. As noted during the pre-show, Will said nothing in the arena was blocked or curtained off aside from the seats behind the stage. John followed up and estimated that 60 percent of the upper deck was actually tarped off. Before the show, WrestleTix listed the venue as being set up for 12,258 with all 12,258 tickets distributed. The listed capacity of the former Staples Center is 20,000.

A video package set up the AEW Women’s Championship match. Justin Roberts was the ring announcer. Kris Statlander made the first entrance. A Thekla video aired before she made her entrance…

7. Thekla vs. Kris Statlander in a best-of-three falls match for the AEW World Championship. A few minutes into the match, Thekla had Statlander down and connected with three kicks before covering her for a two count. Thekla removed her belt and wanted to use it as a weapon, but the referee took it away from her. Moments later, Thekla bridged into a pin and held the bottom rope with one hand while getting the three count.

Thekla won the first fall in 4:35 and led 1-0.

The bell rang to start the second fall while Thekla was down on the floor. Statlander immediately dropkicked her through the ropes. Statlander charged toward Thekla, who sidestepped her and sent Statlander crashing into the ring steps. Thekla jumped off the apron and double stomped the back of Statlander.

A short time later, Statlander had a run of offense before Thekla avoided a move from the ropes. Thekla joined Statlander on the middle rope and ate a couple of headbutts before firing back with an elbow strike. Theklka hit the spider superplex. Statlander rolled to the floor. Thekla followed up with a top rope dive, but Statlander rolled through. Statladner grabbed Thekla’s legs and swung her head into the barricade a few times.

The wrestlers returned to the ring. Excalibur spoke about how big it would be if Thekla were able to beat Statlander in two straight falls. Thekla caught her in an octopus hold. Statlander countered into Saturday Night Fever and got the three count.

Kris Statlander won the second fall in 14:05 to even up the falls 1-1.

Thekla gouged Statlander’s eyes and shoved her into referee Paul Turner, who tumbled through the ropes to the floor. REF BUMP!!! Thekla went to the floor, kicked the referee, and took his belt. Thekla returned to the ring and tried to use the belt, but Statlander blocked it and took the belt from her. Statlander whipped Thekla repeatedly with the belt and her finisher again. The fans counted to ten, but the referee was still down.

Julia Hart and Skye Blue ran out to help Thekla. Statlander whipped them both with the belt and then took them out with a double clothesline. Statlander turned to Thekla, but the referee returned and took the belt away. Thekla speared a distracted Statlander and then hit two Stomps before pinning her.

Thekla defeated Kris Statlander in 17:30 to win the best-of-three-falls match and retain the AEW Women’s Championship.

Afterward, Hart and Blue had to hold back Thekla from attacking Statlander…

Powell’s POV: The crowd was into the match, but they’ve been through a lot tonight and showed signs of fatigue. It happens on most of AEW’s marathon pay-per-views, but the fans typically bounce back before the main event. Thekla winning was the right call, but I’m curious to see where Statlander’s character goes from here.

Excalibur thanked Turnstile for their song “Never Enough” being the official theme of Revolution…

A video package set up the AEW Trios Title match. Mistico, Kevin Knight, and Mike Bailey all came out to Mistico’s song wearing masks. The entrances of the champions followed…

8. Kazuchika Okada, Kyle Fletcher, and Mark Davis vs. Kevin Knight, Mike Bailey, and Mistico for the AEW Trios Titles. There were chants for Mistico before the match and once it started. Knight and Bailey wore their masks to start the match. The champions eventually removed Knight and Bailey’s masks. Holy shit, they were Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey all along!

Mistico performed a couple of flashy moves, which prompted Schiavone to call him a mega star. The champions hit simultaneous suicide dives. Okada squared off with Mistico, who hooked him into a pin for a two count. Okada came back with a rough kick, which he followed with a shotgun dropkick that sent Mistico into his corner. Bailey tagged in.

A short time later, Okada flipped off Knight, who bit Okada’s finger. Okada dropkicked Knight moments later. Bailey came in and threw a kick that Okada avoided, and then Fletcher put Bailey down with a kick. Mistico performed a crossbody block on Okada and Fletcher. When Mistico stood up, Davis dropkicked him. Mistico came back moments later with a DDT on Fletcher.

Bailey tagged in a short time later and hit a shooting star press on Fletcher for a near fall. Bailey set up Fletcher for a Flamingo Driver. Davis entered the ring with a chair. The referee cleared him from the ring, and Bailey gave up on the move and dove onto someone on the floor. Back in the ring, Knight held Fletcher while Bailey hit him with Ultima Weapon. Bailey covered Fletcher and had him pinned, but Davis shoved Knight into Bailey to break the pin.

Davis ran into a big kick from Bailey a short time later. Bailey cleared Fletcher from the ring and went to the ropes. Knight tagged in, and then Bailey performed a moonsault dive onto Fletcher on the floor. Mistico took down Okada with a head scissors. Okada rolled to the floor, and then Mistico dove onto him.

Mistico returned and went for La Mistica on Fletcher, who scrambled while trying to avoid it. Bailey dropped Davis with a kick. Mistico locked in his finisher, and then Knight hit Davis with the UFO Splash before pinning him to win the titles.

Kevin Knight, Mike Bailey, and Mistico defeated Kazuchika Okada, Kyle Fletcher, and Mark Davis in 17:10 to win the AEW Trios Titles.

Pyro shot off on the stage while the new champions celebrated. Knight and Bailey put Mistico on their shoulders. A graphic on the big screen declared that Mistico is All Elite, meaning he’s signed with AEW. The fans cheered. Mistico’s entrance theme played while Knight and Bailey put on their masks for a moment. Knight and Bailey unmasked and went to ringside to give Mistico a moment alone in the ring…

Powell’s POV: The live crowd loved Mistico. He didn’t have the best outing, but his fans didn’t seem to mind. I was about to write that the title reign probably wouldn’t last long due to Mistico’s CMLL commitments when they announced that he’s All Elite. While I assume he’ll be working for AEW and CMLL, the signing could lead to a longer title reign.

A brief video package set up the next match. Nice of Don Callis to show up. He made his first appearance of the night when he accompanied Andrade El Idolo to the ring. The entrance of Bandido followed…

9. ROH World Champion Bandido vs. Andrade El Idolo in a non-title match. Don Callis sat in on commentary. Bandido had tearaway pants on. He got a pop when he tried to pull them off, but one of the pant legs didn’t cooperate. Andrade drilled Bandido with a knee strike while he was struggling to pull his pants off. Andrade teased that he was going ot tear off his pants.

Loud “F— Don Callis, F— Ice too” chants broke out. Andrade acted like he was a conductor for a moment. While Bandido was down on the floor, Andrade removed his pants to reveal red trunks. Andrade posed for a selfie with a female “fan” in the front row.

Back in the ring, Bandido ducked a clothesline and performed a release German suplex to launch Andrade into the corner. Andrade landed awkwardly and came up holding the back of his head. A trainer ran over to make sure he was okay. Callis jumped up and acted like he was mad at referee Aubrey Edwards, and then returned to the broadcast table.

A short time later, Bandido dove over the top rope onto Andrade on the floor. Andrade came up holding the back of his head. Bandido gave him a moment. Back in the ring, Andrade took offensive control and went for the Three Amigos, but Bandido cut him off and suplexed him. Andrade regrouped and performed two suplexes before Bandido countered with a German suplex. Bandido went up top and hit a shooting star press for a near fall.