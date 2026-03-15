AEW Revolution pre-show results: 21-man Blackjack Battle Royale for the AEW National Championship, Willow Nightingale vs. Lena Kross for the TBS Title

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Revolution Pre-Show

Los Angeles, California, at Crypto.com Arena

Streamed live March 15, 2026, on HBO Max and AEW social media platforms

A Revolution video package opened the pre-show… Hosts Renee Paquette, Jeff Jarrett, and RJ City checked in from the entrance ramp. “Go to hell, Academy Awards,” City said. They plugged the various ways to order the pay-per-view and then ran through the lineup…

Excalibur checked in on commentary with Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness. Arkady Aura delivered the introductions for the opening match while the entrances took place. In between the entrances for the two teams, Lexi Nair spoke with Wayne Brady, who was at ringside. Nair asked Brady what his finishing move would be. “The Bitch Slap,” he replied…

1. “Boom and Doom” Big Boom AJ and QT Marshall (w/Aaron Solo, Big Justice, The Rizzler) vs. “The Infantry” Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo (w/Shane Taylor, Trish Adora, Crystal XO). Marshall was sent to the floor, where XO hit him with a big boot to the chest. The Rizzler walked over. Bravo left the ring to get between them.

AJ checked in and hit both opponents with power moves. Dean and Bravo came back with a double team neckbreaker move that led to a near fall. Marshall returned to the ring and hit a double cutter. Marshall ran the ropes, but Shayne Taylor held the top rope down, causing Marshall to tumble to the floor.

Taylor approached Wayne Brady, who was in the front row and surrounded by empty seats. Taylor knocked Brady’s hat off. Brady hit him with the, um, Bitch Slap. Taylor pulled Brady over the barricade. The Rizzler approached Taylor, who shoved him to the mat. Big Justice speared Taylor.

AJ went up top and dove onto Dean, Bravo, and Taylor. AJ got Bravo back inside the ring, and then he and Marshall teamed up for the Boomsday Device. AJ covered Bravo for the win…

“Boom and Doom” Big Boom AJ and QT Marshall beat “The Infantry” Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo in 7:40.

After the match, Solo, Big Justice, The Rizzler, and Wayne Brady entered the ring and celebrated with AJ and Marshall…

Powell’s POV: A fun opener with a crowd-pleasing finish. I’m surprised they didn’t do an angle on AEW television to set up the match.

A video package spotlighted Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita in a match with no time limit for the AEW Continental Championship…

Lena Kross made her entrance for the TBS Title match. Megan Bayne joined her on the stage before returning backstage while Kross headed to the ring. Willow Nightingale made her entrance and was accompanied by Harley Cameron, who also headed backstage rather than join her partner at ringside…

2. Willow Nightingale vs. Lena Kross for the TBS Title. Willow avoided a charging Kross in the corner and slammed her head into a turnbuckle pad. Kross tried to return the favor, but Willow stuffed it. Kross regrouped and was able to slam Willow’s head into a turnbuckle pad several times.

Later, both wrestlers fought on the floor. Willow charged Kross, who dumped her on the barricade. Willow sold her left shoulder. Back inside the ring, Kross performed a release German suplex and covered Willow for a near fall. Willow eventually battled back and put her down with a spinebuster for a near fall of her own.

Kross regained offensive control and performed a TKO for a near fall. Willow rallied and went for a cannonball in the corner that Kross avoided. Kross went for a moonsault that Willow dodged. Willow ran into a kick. Kross went for her Jackhammer finisher, but Willow escaped and used a backslide to get the pin.

Willow Nightingale defeated Lena Kross in 11:00 to retain the TBS Title.

Afterward, Megan Bayne attacked Willow. Kross joined in on the post-match beatdown. Harley Cameron ran out with a pipe to scare off the heels…

Powell’s POV: The idea is that Kross lost the match, but she damaged the shoulder of Willow, which will surely carry over to the AEW Tag Team Title match on the main card. On a side note, Dot Net Staffers Will Pruett and John Moore are attending the show. Will noted that nothing in the arena is blocked or curtained off aside from the seats behind the stage.

A video package set up the Blackjack Battle Royale. Some wrestlers headed to the ring while others had entrances. Luchasaurus drove a bus and dropped off Jack Perry. Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun were not allowed to follow Ricochet to the ring…

3. The 21-man Blackjack Battle Royale for Ricochet’s AEW National Championship. The entrants announced before the show were Ricochet, Tommaso Ciampa, Jack Perry, Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta, Rush, Dralístico, Scorpio Sky, Daniel Garcia, Anthony Bowens, Hook, Katsuyori Shibata, Ace Austin, Juice Robinson, and Austin Gunn, which left six open spots. Assuming the advertised wrestlers were all there, it looked like AR Fox, The Beast Mortos, Dalton Castle, Komander, El Klon, and Lio Rush filled those spots. Bald Johnny TV, who lost a recent hair vs. hair match in CMLL, was also involved.

The wrestlers fought on the floor to start, which led to Fox and Komander performing big dives from the top rope. Most of the wrestlers entered the ring and fought, while some others fought on the floor. There was a stretch where LFI members Rush, Dralistico, and Mortos worked together and were dominant.

Late in the match, Garcia removed Komander’s mask while eliminating him, drawing good heat from the crowd. Garcia put the mask on. Ciampa eliminated Garcia moments later. Robinson eliminated Rush. The match carried into the pay-per-view with a few wrestlers remaining (I will update the finish in both reports).

The pay-per-view started with pyro on the stage as the pre-show battle royale continued. The match came down to Ricochet and Perry as the final two. Perry had Ricochet on the apron when he went up top. Ricochet pulled him off and had him on his shoulders. Perry surprised him with a Poison Rana on the apron, which sent Ricochet to the floor to end the match.

Jack Perry won the 21-man Blackjack Battle Royale in 21:55 to win the AEW National Championship.

Powell’s POV: A spot-fest battle royal. There were long stretches that had a few wrestlers performing spots inside the ring while most of the others fought on the floor. I threw my hands up when it came to keeping track of most of the eliminations. The live crowd enjoyed the big spots, but I’d be fine if this turns out to be the last Blackjack Battle Royale. I’d be annoyed by the title changing in a battle royal if I actually cared about the AEW National Championship.

Check out my review of the AEW Revolution main card in a separate report available via the main page.