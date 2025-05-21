AEW Dynamite results (5/21): Barnett’s live review of Jon Moxley and The Young Bucks vs. Swerve Strickland, Samoa Joe, and Powerhouse Hobbs, MJF contract signing with The Hurt Syndicate, Mina Shirakawa vs. Julia Hart

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@jakebarnett)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 294)

May 21, 2025, in Albuquerque, New Mexico at Rio Rancho Events Center

Simulcast live on TBS and Max

The announce team of Excalibur, Ian Ricabonni, and Taz welcomed the TV audience to the show. Tony Shiavone started the show in the ring, and brought out Hangman Page and Will Ospreay to the ring for an interview.

Schiavone listed what was at stake at Double or Nothing between the two wrestlers, and left them in the ring together. Ospreay dismissed all the security guards after getting Hangman agree that they weren’t going to get physical. He then asked Page if he still drank, which got a smattering of boos. Ospreay then joked around with Page about how they hit each other last week, and as his Dad says, any time he gets hit it is an improvement.

Ospreay then signaled for someone to bring beers in the ring. Ospreay offered a salute and a drink, but Hangman did not partake and set the beer down in the corner. The conversation advanced and Ospreay said that he had petitioned Tony Khan to follow Anarchy in the Arena and to go on last, because the winner has the responsibility to bring home the gold at All In.

He then explained his travel schedule, and how he flies across the world every Tuesday full of jetlag and puts his body on the line every week. Ospreay then told a story about how AEW Forbidden Door is going to be near his hometown, and he wants to wear the belt home for his longtime supporters and his family. He claimed that he wants it just that much more than Hangman.

Page replied that was the difference between the two of them. He acknowledged the honor of being a World Champion. But for Ospreay it was a professional accomplishment, and for him it was personal. Hangman said Ospreay wants the title, but he needs it. He then said he had wasted two years of his life on sorrow and hate and got nothing from it. Page said he sat in front of his kids at Christmas and stared out the window looking for a man he knew was never going to come back.

He continued and said he needed the World Title because he wanted to be the man that his wife and kids knew, and the man the fans thought he could be when he least deserved their support. Page finished his speech by saying he needed to prove Ospreay wrong when he said it was too little, too late. Ospreay then asked what he was going to do about it, and intimated that Hangman would cut corners to win. He then said that he would give his best, and sometimes that hasn’t been enough, but he never took shortcuts to get there and earned respect in the process.

Page asked him if that would be enough to beat The Death Riders and Jon Moxley. Ospreay said he didn’t know, he had never beaten Moxley. He then said Page had, and he wanted to bring that fire to Double or Nothing, because if he can beat Page he knows he’s got Moxley. Ospreay said before Page writes him off, he should know that his best was enough to beat the likes of Omega, Okada, Bryan Danielson, countless more. He called himself the best in the world, and if it wasn’t him, said he would have Hangman’s back. Ospreay said he hoped for the same from him, and told him he was calling him out on Sunday for a shootout in Arizona.

Ospreay and Hangman then left the ring together, and walked up to the Owen Cup and had a staredown before walking off. Afterward, Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir were shown outside the building heading in. He said the tension is rising in AEW and the spoils would go to those who embrace the anarchy. His music then hit and he headed out towards the ring. Footage was shown of the aftermath of last week’s cage match main event.

My Take: A very strong promo from Hangman and Ospreay. There was good delivery from both men, but I think Hangman gets the edge if I was going to give them individual grades. He’s got better control of his voice, and he understands the value of being quiet before you get loud. Ospreay is very much a shouty promo guy, which has its place but felt less refined by comparison.

The Young Bucks followed Jon Moxley. The Opps then made their entrance for the first match.

1. Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland, and Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Jon Moxley, Nick Jackson, and Matt Jackson: Joe and Moxley started the match. Mox took a cheapshot at Joe and then tagged out to Nick Jackson. Swerve then entered the match and took control. He delivered a kick and a big vertical suplex. Matt Jackson and Moxley entered the match to interfere, which caused things to break down. Joe and Swerve avoided springboard splashes from the Young Bucks by walking away.

Moxley raked Hobbs in the eyes and then dove on him at ringside. Joe considered doing a dive, but he ate a superkick instead. Swerve then took out the Jacksons with a Fosbury Flop to the floor. Joe then dove on all three heels…[c]

My Take: A lot of dives and people stumbling into position to catch dives in the early going.

Moxley took control on Powerhouse Hobbs during the break and stomped on him as the show returned. Nick Jackson tagged in and landed some strikes that Hobbs shrugged off. Hobbs caught Nick coming off the ropes and dropped him with a Powerslam. Swerve then tagged in and landed a powerslam of his own. He slipped as he flipped out to the floor, but recovered quickly and landed a backbreaker on Nick Jackson. Matt Jackson then caught him with a superkick.

The Bucks then landed a combo of offense, including a rising knee strike and a sliced bread out of the corner. Nick climbed to the top rope and went for a Swanton, but Swerve got his knees up. Moxley cleared the corner before Swerve could make the tag. The Bucks then landed a combo of strikes on Swerve in the corner, followed by a Moxley Suplex. They then landed Risky Business on Swerve for a near fall. They followed up with an assisted 450 for another near fall…[c]

Moxley continued the attack on Swerve as the show returned. He delivered a piledrivers, but Joe ran in and prevented a cover. Moxley applied a crossface, and eventually a full nelson to Swerve. In desperation, Swerve landed a hard right hand, but Moxley replied with a headbutt and both men were down. Swerve finally crawled over to make a tag to Joe. Moxley tagged in Matt Jackson, who got the stuffing kicked out of him by Joe. Swerve then landed a big splash and covered for a close near fall. Hobbs tagged in and a double superkick from the Bucks.

Swerve landed a House Call Kick on Moxley and a stomp on both Bucks on the floor. Hobbs dropped the straps and landed a Spinebuster on all three heels and fired up the crowd. Swerve went up top, but Moxley shoved Hobbs into him. Joe got taken out by a double superkick. The Bucks then went for an EVP Trigger, but Swerve avoided it and their knees knocked. Joe applied a Coquina Clutch to Nick Jackson, and Swerve rolled up Matt and got the win.

Powerhouse Hobbs, Samoa Joe, and Swerve Strickland defeated The Young Bucks and Jon Moxley at 17:51

Post match, the heels went on the attack with the help of Claudio and Wheeler Yuta. Marina Shafir eventually got involved, which brought out Willow Nightingale. Kenny Omega then evened the odds and took out Matt Jackson with a V-Trigger. Joe and Swerve set up a table, and Omega tried to put Jackson through it, but he was saved by Claudio. Joe got on the microphone and said he wasn’t a sane man, and they were coming after all of them in Albuquerque tonight.

The Hurt Syndicate was shown backstage with their lawyer. MJF walked in wearing a shiny gold suit, and MVP excused them so MJF and the lawyers could finish their business…[c]

My Take: I feel like I’ve seen a version of this match a lot lately. It’s not that this was bad, it was fine and I’m sure it was a blast to watch live, but it felt a bit samey to someone who watches AEW TV weekly. I’m curious what we end up finding out about MJF’s contract with the Hurt Syndicate.

In the arena, The Hurt Syndicate made their entrance. The lawyers were out in the ring as well with a table. MVP addressed the audience and said he had an official announcement. He said they were there to officially induct the fourth member into the Hurt Syndicate after convincing Bobby to change his position. He then brought MJF out from the back in his black and gold suit.

MJF said he would boo too if he was borned and raised in Albuquerque. He said his Mother told him the greatest day of his life would be when he got married, but that dumb bitch clearly never joined the Hurt Syndicate. MJF and MVP really went in on the Albuquerque crowd, and then Mark Sterling announced that Max would sign first and then all the members of the Hurt Syndicate to make him a member of the LLC. Bobby was the last to sign, and picked up the contract to read it more closely. He then took a step back and thought some more.

Bobby signed off after having last minute reservations, but they were interrupted quickly by Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara. Rhodes told MJF to shut up and told him he hated his guts. He told MVP he respected him, but told him to watch himself with a snake in the grass like MJF. Rhodes then called themselves day one guys and recalled their history going back to the start of AEW, and said they had earned their title shot as the undefeated ROH Tag Team Champions.

He claimed there was nothing Bobby or Shelton could do to them that bigger and better monsters hadn’t already done. MVP told him to be careful what he wished for. Dustin then said if he were a betting man, he would bet on the day one guys.

Backstage, Okada was interviewed by Renee Paquette. He said Speedball Bailey doesn’t call him out, because he called him out. Okada then said he would find out why Okada is Continental Champion and he isn’t. Renee asked if he was worried since Bailey hasn’t been pinned in AEW, and Okada answered that there was a first time for everything.

My Take: They didn’t really nail the landing with the MJF and Hurt Syndicate promo. It just felt like more of the same. Dustin’s promo was all over the place. He’s got good energy but he’s lost his place a few times, and repeated himself more than once.