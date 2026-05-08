BST Wrestling “Fairhaven 2” results: Vetter’s review of Mike Skyros and Miracle Generation vs. Bojack, Morgan Dash, and BK Westbrook, Mercedes Martinez vs. Liviyah, Izzy Moreno vs. B3cca

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Blood Sweat Tears Wrestling “Fairhaven 2”

May 2, 2026, in New Haven, Connecticut, at Fair Haven School Gymnasium

Released on May 7, 2026, via IndependentWrestling.TV

This venue is a small gymnasium with a high ceiling. The crowd was maybe 300.

* I just wrote up reviews of BOTH Focus Pro (in the Boston metro area) and Blitzkrieg Pro (in western Massachusetts) that also took place Saturday night. SO, you are dividing the available New England talent across three separate shows.

1. All Go Nelli vs. Isaiah Prince. Nelli has had a few matches in Wrestling Open. MY first time seeing Prince — he’s a BIG man, and the commentator said he’s 6’6″ and that seems legit. He’s not quite like The Great Khali, but he gives off the same vibes as he walked to the ring. This match isn’t on the IWTV listing. Nelli hit a series of punches in the corner. Prince caught him and hit a backbreaker over his knee at 1:30.

Prince pushed Nelli into a corner and hit some chops. Prince hit a suplex for a nearfall. He leaned Nelli against the ropes and hit some Sheamus-style blows to the chest. He hit a hard clothesline for a nearfall. Nelli got a flash rollup for the pin! Decent opener. It seems clear that it was a pre-show match.

All Go Nelli defeated Isaiah Prince at 5:57.

2. Izzy Moreno vs. B3cca (w/The Shooter Boys). Izzy, the Bayley superfan, just turned 19. International pop superstar B3cca is here in the main show opener! She had to leave this event to make it to the Blitzkrieg show, where she was in the second-to-last match! Google Maps shows it’s about 80 miles/80 minutes to the Blitzkrieg show in Westfield! Izzy gave her a friendship bracelet, but then rolled up B3cca for a nearfall just seconds in! Izzy hit a Northern Lights Suplex at 1:30.

B3cca hit some kicks and took control. She tied Izzy in the ropes and planted her foot in Moreno’s throat. They got up and traded forearm strikes. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down. B3cca hit a German Suplex at 6:00 and a rolling DVD for a nearfall. Izzy flipped B3cca off the top rope, and she crashed onto the Shooter Boys. In the ring, Izzy hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall at 7:30. B3cca hit a Flatliner, tied her leg lock around Izzy’s throat, and Izzy tapped out. Good action. Go hop in the car, B3cca!

B3cca defeated Izzy Moreno at 7:57.

3. “Stetson Ranch” Steven Stetson and Brian Morris vs. “The Shooter Boys” Aaron Ortiz and Anthony Vecchio (w/B3cca). Ortiz and Morris opened. Aaron tied him in a pretzel on the mat and kept Morris grounded. Vecchio entered at 2:30 and hit an elbow drop on Morris and kept him in a headlock. He hit a huracanrana on Stetson. Ortiz hit a slingshot DDT at 4:00. All four fought to the floor and looped the ring. The Ranch pushed Ortiz into their corner and worked him over.

Stetson stomped on Ortiz’s lower back. Ortiz hit a tornado DDT, and they were both down at 8:00. Vecchio got a hot tag and hit some dropkicks, then gave Brian a back-body drop, and he clotheslined Stetson to the floor. In the ring, Vecchio hit an ugly split-legged moonsault, so he immediately hit a second one that looked much better. Stetson grabbed a title belt, but B3cca confiscated it. Ortiz hit a German Suplex; Vecchio did a floatover and got a nearfall at 11:00. The Ranch hit a team elbow drop move and pinned Ortiz. Good action.

“Stetson Ranch” Steven Stetson and Brian Morris defeated “The Shooter Boys” Aaron Ortiz and Anthony Vecchio at 11:13.

4. Jarret Diaz vs. Corey Duke vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin vs. Jermaine Marbury (w/Benny the Basketball) in a four-way. I’ve seen Diaz on some HOG shows from New York; he carried a football helmet with him to the ring. I haven’t seen much of basketball player gimmick Jermaine recently; he always gets a nice pop. BRG and Diaz attacked the other two at the bell; they are clearly the heels. Duke and Marbury hit punches in opposite corners as the crowd counted along. The heels bailed to the floor, so Jermaine and Corey shook hands and locked up at 1:30.

The babyfaces traded armdrags. Jermaine hit a suplex. Diaz entered and kicked Jermaine in the spine. BRG tried to steal a pin on Marbury. Diaz and BRG argued and shoved each other. Duke hit a double missile dropkick on them at 4:00. Duke hit some punches and a double springboard-back-elbow. Marbury dove through the ropes onto the heels. Diaz hit a flip dive to the floor but landed hard on his upper back at 5:30.

In the ring, Duke hit a DVD on BRG, then a Lionsault. Duke hit an Asai Moonsault onto Diaz and Marbury, and he was fired up. They did a Tower of Doom spot, and BRG tried pinfall attempts on each guy at 7:00, and was frustrated that they each kicked out. Jarret hit a running knee to the back of Brett’s head. Jermaine did his misdirection offense and ‘dunked’ Jarret’s head. Diaz hit a swinging uranage to pin Jermaine. I liked that; everyone looked pretty good here.

Jarret Diaz defeated Corey Duke, Brett Ryan Gosselin, and Jermaine Marbury in a four-way at 8:41.

5. Bobby Buffet vs. Troy Tresdin. This match wasn’t on the IWTV listing. A reminder that Buffet was featured on the Apple+ series about the Monster Factory. My first time seeing Tresdin, who has short black hair; his haircut resembles a young Ethan Page. Troy pushed Bobby into the corner; Buffet has to be 300+ pounds and has the size advantage. I see Tresdin doesn’t have a cagematch.net bio yet. He hit a hard back elbow into the corner.

Buffet hit a big senton at 2:00. He stood on Troy’s back and kept him grounded. Buffet hit an enzuigiri in the corner at 4:00. Troy went for a huracanrana, but Buffet shrugged it off. Troy hit an inverted DDT for a nearfall at 6:00. Buffet hit him in the face with a small weapon, then he hit a Death Valley Driver for the pin. Okay action.

Bobby Buffet defeated Troy Tresdin at 6:47.

* “The Rugged” Johnny Medina and Peter Gianni came to the ring. I don’t know these two guys at all. (I see Gianni also does not have a cagematch.net bio yet. Lots of new faces today!) They issued an open challenge! One of them berated ring announcer Lauren St. James. Isaiah Wolf and Tyree Taylor answered the challenge! I’m certainly far more familiar with the bigger Tyree. I’ve seen Wolf here a couple of times; he’s thinner with long dreadlocks. Wolf said not only would they accept the match, but they would also put their titles on the line!

6. “The Prolific” Tyree Taylor and Isaiah Wolf vs. “The Rugged” Johnny Medina and Peter Gianni for the BST Tag Team Titles. Wolf opened against Medina, who has a short beard. They traded reversals on the mat. Tyree tagged in and hit a series of punches to Medina’s ribs at 3:00. The heels began working over Wolf in their corner. Medina snapped Wolf’s neck across the ropes at 5:00. Tyree finally got a hot tag at 7:30, and he hit some big shoulder tackles on each opponent.

Tyree hit a Spinebuster on the thinner Gianni. Gianni hit a running dropkick in the corner on Tyree. Wolf hit a running powerbomb for a nearfall, but Medina made the save at 9:30. Tyree hit a uranage over his knee on Medina. The champs hit a team Styles Clash on Medina for the pin. Okay, it’s clear that Medina and Gianni are newer.

“The Prolific” Tyree Taylor and Isaiah Wolf defeated “The Rugged” Johnny Medina and Peter Gianni to retain the BST Tag Team Titles at 9:49.

7. Liviyah vs. Mercedes Martinez. A nice pop for Mercedes, who is continuing her retirement through the end of this year. They traded mat holds and reversals as the commentators noted that 19-year-old Liviyah wasn’t born yet when Mercedes was competing in the early Shimmer shows. Mercedes slapped her in the face at 2:00. Liv hit a shotgun dropkick and a clothesline in the corner. Mercedes hit two rolling suplexes, then a delayed vertical suplex. WOW, she held Liv upside down a LONG time before dropping her and getting a nearfall at 3:30.

They got up and traded forearm strikes and punches. Liviyah hit a headscissors takedown and a flying shoulder tackle, then a Samoan Drop at 6:30. Martinez rolled to the floor to regroup. Liv dove off the apron onto her. They looped the ring, and Mercedes whipped Liv into the guardrails. Liviyah whipped her into the ring post at 8:00! In the ring, Mercedes hit three double-underhook suplexes for a nearfall. A commentator said Mercedes was “rag-dolling” Liv. They fought onto the apron, and Mercedes hit a spear, and they both collapsed to the floor at 10:00.

In the ring, Mercedes went for a Razor’s Edge, but Liviyah escaped and got a rollup. Liviyah tied up the right arm and switched to a vertical half-crab, planting her knee in Martinez’s lower back. Martinez escaped and hit a running knee to the collarbone. Mercedes hit her flipping Razor’s Edge, dropping Liv onto her stomach, and she got a nearfall at 12:30. Mercedes tied her up, so Liv bit Mercedes’ wrist to escape! Liv nailed her implant DDT for a believable nearfall! Mercedes nailed a Stomp, then she tied up Liv’s legs and applied a Dragon Sleeper, and Liviyah tapped out. That was a really, really good match.

Mercedes Martinez defeated Liviyah at 14:08.

8. Anthony Greene vs. Shawn Knyte. Greene carried a framed diploma; a commentator said that AG has a “doctorate in professional wrestling!” No sign of Knyte’s regular teammate, Jay Onyx. Standing switches. Greene complained that Knyte pulled his hair. (He didn’t!) He stalled on the floor. In the ring, Knyte hit an armdrag at 3:00 and cranked on the left arm. From the floor, Greene tied Knyte upside down in the ropes and superkicked him. They looped ringside and fought.

Back in the ring, Greene was in charge and hit an Irish Whip and got a nearfall at 5:30. They again fought to the floor, and AG accidentally chopped the ring post! In the ring, Knyte hit a second-rope crossbody block. He fired up and hit some clotheslines and a swinging neckbreaker at 8:30. Shawn hit a top-rope flying back elbow for a nearfall. Bobby Buffet came to ringside! Greene hit a release flipping suplex for a nearfall at 10:00.

Knyte hit a German Suplex. Greene hit a superkick. Knyte hit an Alabama Slam. Greene hit a standing powerbomb and immediately hit a Styles Clash for a nearfall. Nice combo. Greene missed a top-rope moonsault. Knyte hit a top-rope moonsault! However, Buffet hopped on the apron, so Knyte punched Bobby. Knyte dove through the ropes onto Greene. They got back into the ring. From the floor, Buffet struck Knyte in the head with a chair! Greene immediately rolled up Knyte for the tainted pin. Buffet jumped in the ring, mounted Knyte, and repeatedly punched him.

Anthony Greene defeated Shawn Knyte at 12;35.

9. Airica Demia vs. “Vicious” Vicki Venuto vs. Tiara James vs. Roxanne Fury in a four-way. Fury is an angry Goth girl with blood-red hair, and she’s a bit thicker; I’ve seen her only a couple times, and I’m fairly certain she has the fewest total matches of these four. (She also doesn’t have a cagematch.net bio yet). They all brawled at the bell. Tiara rolled to the floor and checked her hair in her handheld mirror. She pulled WWE ID prospect Airica to the floor, and those two brawled. Vicki and Roxanne fought in a different corner of the floor. Vicki and Tiara got in the ring and traded offense. Tiara hit a running knee in the corner at 4:30.

Tiara hit a clothesline on Airica, then a basement dropkick and a Lungblower to the back for a nearfall. Fury got back into the ring and hit a senton on Vicki for a nearfall at 6:30, and everyone was down. Demia and Tiara traded punches. Airica hit an Eat D’Feat on Tiara. Roxanne hit a spear on Demia for a nearfall. Vicki hit a stunner on Roxanne. Tiara hit a Choke Bomb on Vicki, but Demia made the save at 8:30. Demia and Fury were alone in the ring and traded offense. Demia hit a double-handed chop and scored the win. Solid action.

Airica Demia defeated “Vicious” Vicki Venuto, Tiara James, and Roxanne Fury in a four-way at 8:53.

* Tiara knocked down Demia after the bell and put her foot on Airica’s chest and posed before leaving. The commentators argued about if Tiara is still “undefeated” in BST, with one pointing out she literally wasn’t in the ring when the pin occurred.

10. Gabriel Skye vs. Traevon Jordan vs. DJ Powers for the BST Territory Title. DJ is always the heel; he came out first and jawed with the crowd. (Again, he gets the young Johnny Morrison comparison.) No Jaylen Brandyn with Jordan, who still came out to Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” and that always fires up the crowd. They all fought at the bell. Powers was shoved to the floor. Jordan applied a full nelson and forced Skye to dance.

Powers jumped back in at 3:00 and unloaded some punches on Jordan. Traevon hit a big back-body drop on Powers. Powers hit his running Claymore Kick. Skye hit a missile dropkick on Jordan, and he posed before getting a nearfall. Skye whipped Jordan into a corner. Powers jumped back in and hit a German Suplex on Skye, who rolled to the floor. Jordan hit a clothesline and a D’Lo-style Sky High powerbomb on Powers for a nearfall at 6:00.

Powers hit superkicks on each opponent, and he got a nearfall on Traevon. Skye hit a Northern Lights Suplex and a powerbomb on Skye for a nearfall at 8:00, but Traevon made the save. Jordan hit a double chokeslam! He peeled off his shirt and was fired up! He hit a frog splash onto Powers for a nearfall, but Skye grabbed him, applied a crossface, and Jordan tapped out. That wrapped up suddenly.

Gabriel Skye defeated Traevon Jordan and DJ Powers to retain the BST Territory Title at 9:40.

11. Mike Skyros and “Miracle Generation” Dustin Waller and Kylon King vs. Bojack and Morgan Dash and BK Westbrook. Bojack’s team is from the Carolinas, and all competed in the now-defunct Deadlock Pro. This is the fifth time Bojack has faced MGen – they have battled twice in ETU and twice in Deadlock Pro. They are the heels tonight, and they attacked the locals from behind, and we’re underway! The 350-pounder Bojack chopped Kylon on the floor. Waller hit a top-rope crossbody block on Westbrook. The heels regrouped and huddled on the floor. We got a bell at 1:33 to officially begin! Skyros and Westbrook opened. The diminutive Dash and Waller entered, and Dustin hit a dropkick.

The massive Bojack then entered to face Kylon at 4:00. Kylon hit some chops, but they had no effect. Kylon hit a dropkick that only staggered Bojack. Kylon hit a flying dropkick on the heels in the corner, then he dropped Waller onto Bojack. Waller went for a plancha, but Bojack caught him and slammed Dustin on the apron at 6:00. The Carolina heels began working over Dustin. Bojack dropped him with a hard chop. He slammed Dash onto Waller, then Bojack hit a massive senton, and the crowd was aghast. “Operation Squash is in full effect!” a commentator said.

The heels worked over Dustin in their corner. Waller dropkicked Bojack, who fell through the ropes to the floor. However, the heels pulled Dustin’s partners off the apron so they couldn’t tag in. BK hit a top-rope elbow drop for a nearfall at 12:00. He applied a headlock on the mat as they continued to work over Dustin. Kylon finally got a hot tag, and he hit a suplex on BK Westbrook. He hit a German Suplex on Westbrook and a brainbuster.

Skyros entered and hit some chops on Bojack, then a headscissors that sent Bojack through the ropes to the floor. Skyros hit a flip dive to the floor on the heels at 15:30. In the ring, the MGen hit a team powerbomb on Dash for a nearfall. MGen hit stereo kicks to Morgan’s head, but Morgan rolled up Waller for a nearfall. He hit a Poison Rana on Kylon, and Bojack hit a Pounce that sent Kylon to the floor! Dash stood on Bojack’s shoulders and hit a moonsault to the floor! Bojack hit a piledriver on Waller for a believable nearfall at 18:00.

Dash tried a move off the top rope, but Skyros hit a stunner on Morgan. Skyros hit an F5 slam on BK. Bojack hit a discus forearm that dropped Skyros. Kylon hit a German Suplex on Bojack! Waller hit a Lethal Injection on Bojack! Kylon hit a moonsault, and Dustin hit a Mamba Splash for the pin on Bojack! That really got hot in the final five or so minutes. A commentator called it BST’s “match of the year.”

Mike Skyros and “Miracle Generation” Dustin Waller and Kylon King defeated Bojack, Morgan Dash, and BK Westbrook at 19:59/official time of 18:26.

Final Thoughts: A really fun main event. The beat-down of Waller went perhaps a bit too long, but after the hot tag, they had an all-out sprint. Bojack is a talented big man, and I’d like to see him get used more. Deadlock Pro opened some doors for all three of those guys. I really liked Liviyah-Mercedes, and that takes second place. Greene-Knyte was really good and earned third, ahead of the Powers-Skye-Jordan three-way.

No major complaints. The women’s four-way was okay, but with the quality of those involved, it could have been a bit better. (Roxanne Fury was a late replacement for Harleen Lopez , which I’m sure didn’t help!) I could have easily skipped the matches with the new faces — it’s good to see new wrestlers on the scene, but I admittedly wasn’t blown away by anyone tonight I hadn’t seen before.

I just think it’s really cool that B3cca wrestled early here, hopped in a car, and wrestled again just a few hours later in a different state, 80ish miles away. In the past year, I’ve seen Shotzi Blackheart wrestle in one event, then pop up at another to attack someone, and I’ve seen Gringo Loco and Arez team in one show in Chicago, then go and fight each other in the main event at another show in that city. Anyhow… I admire the dedication to have a two payday day! And I again will applaud the deep New England indy scene that three shows could have such top-notch shows all within 180 miles of each other.