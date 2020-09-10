09/10 Dot Net Weekly audio show: New AEW signings, WWE cuts, Andrew Yang calls out Vince McMahon over WWE wrestlers being classified as independent contractors, UWN pay-per-view series, NXT and AEW Dynamite thoughts

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host Dot Net Weekly: New AEW signings, WWE cuts, Andrew Yang calls out Vince McMahon over WWE wrestlers being classified as independent contractors, UWN pay-per-view series, NXT and AEW Dynamite thoughts, and more (71:02)…

