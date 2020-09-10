AEW All Out poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesAEW News Dot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view event received a majority A grade from 30 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 22 percent.

-56 percent of our voters gave Hikaru Shida vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s Championship the best match of the night honors. Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. FTR for the AEW Tag Titles finished second with 25 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Only eight percent of the voters gave the pay-per-view a below average grade. Jake Barnett and I both gave All Out a D+ grade in our members’ exclusive audio review on Saturday night. I agree with the voters for the best match of the night, while Jake picked the Young Bucks vs. Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.



