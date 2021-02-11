AEW Dynamite viewership for the Kenta and Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley and Lance Archer headlined show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite television show delivered 741,000 viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 844,000 viewers who watched the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished 21st in the 18-49 demographic with a .29 in Wednesday’s cable ratings. AEW won the night over NXT, which delivered 558,000 viewers and finished 62nd with a .12 in the 18-49 demo for USA Network. Both shows were hurt by the cable news networks coverage of the Impeachment hearings. All but one show in the top 20 cable ratings was a news show.