NXT TV viewership for the Takeover Vengeance Day go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s NXT television show produced 558,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 610,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished 62nd with a .12 in the 18-49 demographic. AEW Dynamite won the night with 741,000 viewers, and finished 21st in the 18-49 demographic with a .29 in the cable ratings. All but one show in the top 20 cable ratings was a news show.