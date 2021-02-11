What's happening...

Braun Strowman sidelined by infection

February 11, 2021

NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE star Braun Strowman announced that he is battling infection that moved into his “blood system.” Strowman said he was put on antibiotics and dropped 15 pounds in five days. Strowman said the antibiotics are working and he hopes to return soon. Follow him on Instagram here.

Powell’s POV: Strowman did not provide any details regarding the nature of the infection or how he got it, but it’s good to hear that he’s on the road to recovery.

